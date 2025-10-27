US immigration officials detain British commentator Sami Hamdi

Sami Hamdi, a British commentator and critic of Israel, is facing deportation from the US after he was detained while on a speaking tour.

The Trump administration is clamping down on political speech it objects to, including pro-Palestinian commentary. Officials have also denied visas to applicants whose social media histories have been critical of its policies.

Immigration officials took Mr Hamdi into custody on Sunday at San Francisco International Airport, according to the Council on American-Islamic Relations.

He had attended a gala for the group on Saturday and was due to speak at another gala in Florida on Sunday, the group said.

“Abducting a prominent British Muslim journalist and political commentator on a speaking tour in the United States because he dared to criticise the Israeli government’s genocide is a blatant affront to free speech,” Cair said in a statement.

Mr Hamdi has appeared as an analyst and commentator on British TV.

The State Department said in a statement that the US “has no obligation to host foreigners” who the administration deems to “support terrorism and actively undermine the safety of Americans. We continue to revoke the visas of persons engaged in such activity".

Critics accuse Mr Hamdi of praising Hamas’s October 7, 2023, attacks in comments he made in a video posted online shortly after the war in Gaza erupted. He has denied that, saying he was not celebrating violence.

“No one is saying October 7 was right. People are saying October 7 was a natural consequence of the oppression that is being put on the Palestinians,” he said in a February 2024 speech hosted by the Canadian Muslim Public Affairs Council.

Britain’s Foreign Office said it was “in contact with the family of a British man detained in the USA and are in touch with the local authorities".

Cair blamed Mr Hamdi's detention on Laura Loomer, an influential, far-right podcaster who describes herself as a “proud Islamophobe” and who demands that authorities deal with anti-Israel voices.

Cair said its lawyers and others are working to “address this injustice”.

“We can confirm that Mr Hamdi has not been deported and remains in custody,” the group said on social media. “Our nation must stop abducting critics of the Israeli government at the behest of unhinged Israel First bigots.”

Republicans are looking at designating Cair and similar groups as terrorist organisations.

Representative Elise Stefanik and Senator Tom Cotton, both Republicans, have called for the Treasury Department to investigate Cair for alleged financial connections to Hamas and Muslim Brotherhood.

Several countries have designated the Muslim Brotherhood as a terrorist organisation, including the UAE, Saudi Arabia and Russia.

In July, a group of Republicans introduced legislation to designate the Muslim Brotherhood as a terrorist organisation.

Cair has long sought to “dispel rumours” related to accusations that it has connections to the Brotherhood.

“The Muslim Brotherhood affects Cair the way a dust storm on Mars impacts the weather in Washington,” a portion of Cair's website reads. “The two might exist in the same solar system, but neither has any impact on or relationship with the other.”

