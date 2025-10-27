Hurricane Melissa strengthens to Category 5 storm as it nears Jamaica

Hurricane Melissa has been upgraded to a Category 5 storm as it moves towards Jamaica, with destructive winds, a life-threatening storm surge and potentially catastrophic flooding expected, the US National Hurricane Centre has said.

On Monday morning, Melissa was about 505 kilometres south-west of Guantanamo, Cuba, with maximum sustained winds of 260kph, NHC said.

The hurricane is forecast to make landfall on the island on Tuesday and cross Cuba and the Bahamas through Wednesday.

A storm surge before the arrival of Hurricane Melissa in the Caribbean Terrace area of Kingston, Jamaica. AFP

A metre of rain could fall on some areas of eastern Jamaica, while western Haiti could be hit by 40cm, the hurricane centre said. “Catastrophic flash flooding and numerous landslides are likely,” it warned.

The storm has killed at least three people in Haiti and another in the Dominican Republic, where one person remains missing.

“I want to urge Jamaicans to take this seriously,” said Desmond McKenzie, deputy chairman of Jamaica's Disaster Risk Management Council. “Do not gamble with Melissa. It’s not a safe bet.”

Strongest hurricane in decades

Melissa could be the strongest hurricane Jamaica has experienced in decades, said Evan Thompson, principal director at Jamaica's meteorological service. He warned any clean-up and damage assessment would be severely delayed because of anticipated landslides, flooding and blocked roads.

In addition to the rainfall, Melissa is likely to cause a life-threatening storm surge on Jamaica's southern coast.

A car is abandoned on a flooded street after Tropical Storm Melissa hit Santo Domingo, in the Dominican Republic. AP

Dominican Republic

The storm has already brought heavy rain in the Dominican Republic, where schools and government offices were ordered to remain closed on Monday in four of nine provinces still under red alert.

Melissa damaged more than 750 homes across the country, displacing more than 3,760 people. Flooding has also severed access to at least 48 communities, which have been cut off, officials said.

Haiti

In neighbouring Haiti, the storm destroyed crops in three regions, including 15 hectares of maize at a time when at least 5.7 million people, more than half of the country's population, is experiencing crisis levels of hunger, with 1.9 million of those facing emergency levels of hunger.

Category 5 is the highest on the Saffir-Simpson scale with sustained winds exceeding 250kph.