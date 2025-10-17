Palestinian man accused of involvement in October 7 attacks arrested in US

A Palestinian man accused of involvement in the October 7, 2023, Hamas attacks on Israel has been arrested in Louisiana, the US Justice Department reported on Friday.

Mahmoud Amin Ya’qub Al Muhtadi, a native of Gaza, was residing in Lafayette, the Justice Department said, alleging he was an operative with the Democratic Front for the Liberation of Palestine’s (DFLP) military wing.

“When Al Muhtadi learnt of the unfolding barbaric attack on Israel and civilians from multiple nations, including the United States, he sprang into action,” assistant attorney general for national security John Eisenberg said in a release. “He armed himself, recruited additional marauders, and then entered Israel, where there is evidence placing him near one of the worst-hit Israeli communities.”

According to the court filing, Mr Al Muhtadi learnt about Hamas's plans, armed himself, gathered others and crossed into Israel with the intention of assisting. Mr Al Muhtadi's mobile phone used a cell tower located near Kibbutz Kfar Aza in Israel on the day of the attacks, the filing alleged.

US agencies have been working with Israeli authorities on the case.

Mr Eisenberg said that Mr Al Muhtadi then fraudulently obtained a US visa by providing false information on his application. He is believed to have entered the US in September 2024.

“Let this arrest serve as a reminder both that those who perpetrate acts of terrorism cannot evade justice by hiding in our communities and that state, local and federal law enforcement … are working tirelessly to bring these people to justice,” said US Attorney Zachary Keller for the Western District of Louisiana.

This is the first time a person has been arrested in the US on suspicion of perpetrating the October 7 attacks.

