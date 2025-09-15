President Donald Trump in the Oval Office on Monday. Reuters
President Donald Trump in the Oval Office on Monday. Reuters
President Donald Trump in the Oval Office on Monday. Reuters
President Donald Trump in the Oval Office on Monday. Reuters

News

US

US conducts second strike against boat allegedly carrying drugs

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro vows to defend against Washington's 'aggression'

The National

September 15, 2025

  • English
  • Arabic

President Donald Trump on Monday said US forces had killed three people in another strike on an alleged drug-trafficking boat in the Caribbean.

It is the second such attack since the Pentagon began attacking boats it claims were carrying US-bound drugs this month.

US forces “conducted a second kinetic strike against positively identified, extraordinarily violent drug-trafficking cartels and narco-terrorists” in the US Southern Command’s area of responsibility, Mr Trump wrote on Truth Social.

“The strike occurred while these confirmed narco-terrorists from Venezuela were in international waters transporting illegal narcotics.”

The post included a link to a video that showed a vessel rolling in the waves in unidentified waters. After several seconds it is consumed by a fireball.

On September 2, Mr Trump said 11 “terrorists” were killed in a US attack on a boat carrying drugs from Venezuela.

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro has vowed to defend against Washington's "aggression."

The Trump administration has denied accusations that such strikes amount to extrajudicial killings.

Tension between longtime foes the US and Venezuela reached new heights in recent weeks after Mr Trump sent eight warships to waters near Venezuela to pressure Mr Maduro.

Mr Trump has also sent 10 F-35 fighter jets to Puerto Rico as part of his war on drug cartels.

US Marines' Lockheed Martin F35-B jets arrive at Jose Aponte de la Torre Airport in Ceiba, Puerto Rica, on September 13. AFP
US Marines' Lockheed Martin F35-B jets arrive at Jose Aponte de la Torre Airport in Ceiba, Puerto Rica, on September 13. AFP
UAE currency
Killing of Qassem Suleimani
While you're here
The&nbsp;five&nbsp;pillars&nbsp;of&nbsp;Islam

1. Fasting 

2. Prayer 

3. Hajj 

4. Shahada 

5. Zakat 

E-cigarettes report
KILLING OF QASSEM SULEIMANI
How to help

Call the hotline on 0502955999 or send "thenational" to the following numbers:

2289 - Dh10

2252 - Dh50

6025 - Dh20

6027 - Dh100

6026 - Dh200

The years Ramadan fell in May

1987

1954

1921

1888

UAE currency
While you're here
Transgender report
Read more
On Women's Day
While you're here
The specs

Price, base / as tested Dh135,000

Engine 1.6L turbo

Gearbox Six speed automatic with manual and sports mode

Power 165hp @ 6,000rpm

Torque 240Nm @ 1,400rpm 0-100kph: 9.2 seconds

Top speed 420 kph (governed)

Fuel economy, combined 35.2L / 100km (est)

Killing of Qassem Suleimani
The burning issue

The internal combustion engine is facing a watershed moment – major manufacturer Volvo is to stop producing petroleum-powered vehicles by 2021 and countries in Europe, including the UK, have vowed to ban their sale before 2040. The National takes a look at the story of one of the most successful technologies of the last 100 years and how it has impacted life in the UAE. 

Read part four: an affection for classic cars lives on

Read part three: the age of the electric vehicle begins

Read part two: how climate change drove the race for an alternative 

The years Ramadan fell in May

1987

1954

1921

1888

UAE currency: the story behind the money in your pockets
Killing of Qassem Suleimani
Tips for entertaining with ease

·         Set the table the night before. It’s a small job but it will make you feel more organised once done.

·         As the host, your mood sets the tone. If people arrive to find you red-faced and harried, they’re not going to relax until you do. Take a deep breath and try to exude calm energy.

·         Guests tend to turn up thirsty. Fill a big jug with iced water and lemon or lime slices and encourage people to help themselves.

·         Have some background music on to help create a bit of ambience and fill any initial lulls in conversations.

·         The meal certainly doesn’t need to be ready the moment your guests step through the door, but if there’s a nibble or two that can be passed around it will ward off hunger pangs and buy you a bit more time in the kitchen.

·         You absolutely don’t have to make every element of the brunch from scratch. Take inspiration from our ideas for ready-made extras and by all means pick up a store-bought dessert.

 

Transgender report
Transgender report
On Women's Day
UAE currency: the story behind the money in your pockets
MOUNTAINHEAD REVIEW

Starring: Ramy Youssef, Steve Carell, Jason Schwartzman

Director: Jesse Armstrong

Rating: 3.5/5

More from this package
Specs

Engine: 51.5kW electric motor

Range: 400km

Power: 134bhp

Torque: 175Nm

Price: From Dh98,800

Available: Now

On Women's Day
UAE and Russia in numbers

UAE-Russia ties stretch back 48 years

Trade between the UAE and Russia reached Dh12.5 bn in 2018

More than 3,000 Russian companies are registered in the UAE

Around 40,000 Russians live in the UAE

The number of Russian tourists travelling to the UAE will increase to 12 percent to reach 1.6 million in 2023

While you're here

Michael Young: Where is Lebanon headed?

Kareem Shaheen: I owe everything to Beirut

Raghida Dergham: We have to bounce back

More coverage from the Future Forum
Killing of Qassem Suleimani
Tomorrow 2021
War on waste
Get inspired

Here are a couple of Valentine’s Day food products that may or may not go the distance (but have got the internet talking anyway).

Sourdough sentiments: Marks & Spencer in the United Kingdom has introduced a slow-baked sourdough loaf dusted with flour to spell out I (heart) you, at £2 (Dh9.5). While it’s not available in the UAE, there’s nothing to stop you taking the idea and creating your own message of love, stencilled on breakfast-inbed toast.  

Crisps playing cupid: Crisp company Tyrells has added a spicy addition to its range for Valentine’s Day. The brand describes the new honey and chilli flavour on Twitter as: “A tenderly bracing duo of the tantalising tingle of chilli with sweet and sticky honey. A helping hand to get your heart racing.” Again, not on sale here, but if you’re tempted you could certainly fashion your own flavour mix (spicy Cheetos and caramel popcorn, anyone?). 

Our commentary on Brexit
Updated: September 15, 2025, 9:10 PM`