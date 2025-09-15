US conducts second strike against boat allegedly carrying drugs

President Donald Trump on Monday said US forces had killed three people in another strike on an alleged drug-trafficking boat in the Caribbean.

It is the second such attack since the Pentagon began attacking boats it claims were carrying US-bound drugs this month.

US forces “conducted a second kinetic strike against positively identified, extraordinarily violent drug-trafficking cartels and narco-terrorists” in the US Southern Command’s area of responsibility, Mr Trump wrote on Truth Social.

“The strike occurred while these confirmed narco-terrorists from Venezuela were in international waters transporting illegal narcotics.”

The post included a link to a video that showed a vessel rolling in the waves in unidentified waters. After several seconds it is consumed by a fireball.

On September 2, Mr Trump said 11 “terrorists” were killed in a US attack on a boat carrying drugs from Venezuela.

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro has vowed to defend against Washington's "aggression."

The Trump administration has denied accusations that such strikes amount to extrajudicial killings.

Tension between longtime foes the US and Venezuela reached new heights in recent weeks after Mr Trump sent eight warships to waters near Venezuela to pressure Mr Maduro.

Mr Trump has also sent 10 F-35 fighter jets to Puerto Rico as part of his war on drug cartels.

US Marines' Lockheed Martin F35-B jets arrive at Jose Aponte de la Torre Airport in Ceiba, Puerto Rica, on September 13. AFP

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

How to help Call the hotline on 0502955999 or send "thenational" to the following numbers: 2289 - Dh10 2252 - Dh50 6025 - Dh20 6027 - Dh100 6026 - Dh200

The years Ramadan fell in May 1987 1954 1921 1888

The specs Price, base / as tested Dh135,000 Engine 1.6L turbo Gearbox Six speed automatic with manual and sports mode Power 165hp @ 6,000rpm Torque 240Nm @ 1,400rpm 0-100kph: 9.2 seconds Top speed 420 kph (governed) Fuel economy, combined 35.2L / 100km (est)

The burning issue The internal combustion engine is facing a watershed moment – major manufacturer Volvo is to stop producing petroleum-powered vehicles by 2021 and countries in Europe, including the UK, have vowed to ban their sale before 2040. The National takes a look at the story of one of the most successful technologies of the last 100 years and how it has impacted life in the UAE. Read part four: an affection for classic cars lives on Read part three: the age of the electric vehicle begins Read part two: how climate change drove the race for an alternative

The years Ramadan fell in May 1987 1954 1921 1888

Tips for entertaining with ease · Set the table the night before. It’s a small job but it will make you feel more organised once done. · As the host, your mood sets the tone. If people arrive to find you red-faced and harried, they’re not going to relax until you do. Take a deep breath and try to exude calm energy. · Guests tend to turn up thirsty. Fill a big jug with iced water and lemon or lime slices and encourage people to help themselves. · Have some background music on to help create a bit of ambience and fill any initial lulls in conversations. · The meal certainly doesn’t need to be ready the moment your guests step through the door, but if there’s a nibble or two that can be passed around it will ward off hunger pangs and buy you a bit more time in the kitchen. · You absolutely don’t have to make every element of the brunch from scratch. Take inspiration from our ideas for ready-made extras and by all means pick up a store-bought dessert.

MOUNTAINHEAD REVIEW Starring: Ramy Youssef, Steve Carell, Jason Schwartzman Director: Jesse Armstrong Rating: 3.5/5

Specs Engine: 51.5kW electric motor Range: 400km Power: 134bhp Torque: 175Nm Price: From Dh98,800 Available: Now

UAE and Russia in numbers UAE-Russia ties stretch back 48 years Trade between the UAE and Russia reached Dh12.5 bn in 2018 More than 3,000 Russian companies are registered in the UAE Around 40,000 Russians live in the UAE The number of Russian tourists travelling to the UAE will increase to 12 percent to reach 1.6 million in 2023