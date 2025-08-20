Frank Caprio, 'nicest judge in the world' dies, aged 88

Rhode Island judge Frank Caprio, known as "the nicest judge in the world", has died after a battle with cancer, according to his social media pages.

"Unfortunately, I've had a setback. I'm back in the hospital now and I'm coming to you again asking you to remember me in your prayers once more," Mr Caprio said in a video, referring to a previous bout with pancreatic cancer.

He became a judge in 1985 and earned his nickname after his stint on the show Caught in Providence, where he was the subject of frequent viral videos due to his compassionate responses to defendants brought before him.

In one case from a 2017 episode, a grieving mother appeared with a stack of parking fines, telling Mr Caprio she was struggling to cope after her son was killed.

The judge dismissed all the penalties and said: "I don't think anyone in their lifetime would ever want to experience that."

Mr Caprio was a beloved community figure and had millions of followers on social media.

He travelled to the UAE in 2023, where he delivered a speech at the Sharjah International Communication Forum, telling the audience that his visit was motivated by a desire to further promote his message that understanding and compassion can unite human beings.

Governor Dan McKee ordered that Rhode Island flags fly at half-staff through the day of his interment, calling Mr Caprio a "treasure" who connected with people as "a symbol of empathy on the bench, showing us what is possible when justice is tempered with humanity", according to NBC's Boston affiliate.

