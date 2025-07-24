US Senate panel narrowly approves Mike Waltz's nomination for UN ambassador

The US Senate Foreign Relations Committee on Thursday narrowly approved Mike Waltz, President Donald Trump’s nominee for United Nations envoy, advancing his confirmation to the full Senate.
The committee voted 12-10 in favour of Mr Waltz, who served as Mr Trump's national security adviser before being ousted in May during a scandal involving a Signal group chat between top aides and a journalist.
There was no immediate word on when the full 100-member Senate might vote on the nomination.
In a recent post on his Truth Social platform, Mr Trump urged senators to remain in Washington over the summer to vote on his nominees.
Last week during his hearing, Mr Waltz pledged to pursue sweeping reforms at the United Nations, vowing to “make the UN great again” echoing one of Mr Trump’s signature slogans.
During his confirmation hearing before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, Mr Waltz criticised the global body for what he called a bloated bureaucracy, anti-American bias, and a record of inefficiencies in conflict prevention.
He vowed to target “waste, fraud, and abuse endemic to the UN system.”
Mr Waltz, a retired Army Green Beret and former Republican congressman from Florida, is among the last of Trump’s high-profile nominees awaiting likely Senate confirmation.
What drives subscription retailing?
Once the domain of newspaper home deliveries, subscription model retailing has combined with e-commerce to permeate myriad products and services.
The concept has grown tremendously around the world and is forecast to thrive further, according to UnivDatos Market Insights’ report on recent and predicted trends in the sector.
The global subscription e-commerce market was valued at $13.2 billion (Dh48.5bn) in 2018. It is forecast to touch $478.2bn in 2025, and include the entertainment, fitness, food, cosmetics, baby care and fashion sectors.
The report says subscription-based services currently constitute “a small trend within e-commerce”. The US hosts almost 70 per cent of recurring plan firms, including leaders Dollar Shave Club, Hello Fresh and Netflix. Walmart and Sephora are among longer established retailers entering the space.
UnivDatos cites younger and affluent urbanites as prime subscription targets, with women currently the largest share of end-users.
That’s expected to remain unchanged until 2025, when women will represent a $246.6bn market share, owing to increasing numbers of start-ups targeting women.
Personal care and beauty occupy the largest chunk of the worldwide subscription e-commerce market, with changing lifestyles, work schedules, customisation and convenience among the chief future drivers.
