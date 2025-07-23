Protestors outside court in Boston, Massachusetts, where Harvard's lawyers argued that federal funding cuts were illegal. AFP
News

US

US State Department to investigate Harvard sponsorship of international student visas

Probe comes amid row between Trump administration and Ivy League university

Willy Lowry
Washington

July 23, 2025

  • English
  • Arabic

The US State Department has launched an investigation into whether Harvard University should remain eligible to sponsor international student visas.

The investigation comes amid heightened tension between President Donald Trump and the Ivy League university in Boston over what the Trump administration claims is anti-Israel bias.

“Visa sponsorship is a privilege, and sponsors whose conduct tarnishes our nation’s interests will lose that privilege,” Secretary of State Marco Rubio said on X on Wednesday.

The State Department said it would look into whether Harvard has complied with visa regulations that include “transparency in reporting, and a demonstrated commitment to fostering the principles of cultural exchange and mutual understanding upon which the programme was founded”.

It is unclear exactly how or whether Harvard has violated the programme in any way.

“This investigation is yet another retaliatory step taken by the administration in violation of Harvard’s First Amendment rights,” university spokeswoman Sarah Kennedy-O'Reilly said in a statement.

“Harvard continues to enrol and sponsor international scholars, researchers and students, and will protect its international community and support them as they apply for US visas and travel to campus this [autumn]. The university is committed to continuing to comply with the applicable exchange visitor programme regulations.”

The Trump administration has cracked down on foreign students who have demonstrated in support of Palestine and has attempted to force universities to address an alleged liberal bias.

The administration and Harvard have been battling in court for months over issues including foreign students and federal funding.

“The American people have the right to expect their universities to uphold national security, comply with the law, and provide safe environments for all students,” the State Department said.

“The investigation will ensure that State Department programmes do not run contrary to our nation’s interests.”

