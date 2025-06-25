Trump calls for Netanyahu's trial to be cancelled

US President Donald Trump offered support to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday, saying his trial should be cancelled.

“Such a witch hunt, for a man who has given so much, is unthinkable to me,” Mr Trump said in a post on Truth Social.

“Bibi Netanyahu's trial should be cancelled immediately, or a pardon given to a great hero, who has done so much for the state (of Israel).”

He said he and Mr Netanyahu had been through “hell together” during the Iran conflict and that the Prime Minister is perhaps the most important “warrior in the history of Israel".

Mr Trump and Mr Netanyahu have long had a close but sometimes fractious relationship. They fell out after Mr Netanyahu called Joe Biden in 2020 to congratulate him on his election win.

Mr Netanyahu, who denies any wrongdoing, is on trial in three corruption cases, which include charges of fraud, bribery and breach of trust.

The most serious, Case 4,000, involves accusations that he used his authority to help telecoms tycoon Shaul Elovitch financially in return for positive coverage in a media outlet owned by Mr Elovitch.

