Republican removes post criticising Sikh congressional prayer

Republican Congresswoman Mary Miller is facing criticism after she said it was “troubling” that a Muslim led the morning prayer in US Congress, and then changed her social media post once she learnt that it was actually a Sikh man who had spoken.

“America was founded as a Christian nation, and I believe our government should reflect that truth,” she wrote in her social media post on X on Friday.

The representative later removed her post after being admonished by both her Democratic and Republican colleagues.

“Mary, you’re a racist, bigoted, disgusting, and shameful person, you don’t deserve to represent anyone in public office,” wrote Democratic Representative Maxwell Frost.

The man who led the prayer, Giani Surinder Singh of the Gurdwara South Jersey Sikh Society, was invited to be the morning guest chaplain by Republican Representative Jeff Van Drew according to Politico.

Republican Representative David Valadao took Ms Miller to task for her post.

“I'm troubled by my colleague's remarks about this morning's Sikh prayer, which have since been deleted,” he wrote on X.

“Religious freedom is one of our nation’s founding principles, and I started the American Sikh Congressional Caucus to draw attention to this very issue and work towards religious tolerance for all.”

Representative Miller's comments, which were also widely considered to be Islamophobic, came on the first day of Eid Al Adha, one of the most important holidays of Islam.

Morning invocations are not unusual in the US Congress, and are often given by religious leaders and figures.

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

BIGGEST CYBER SECURITY INCIDENTS IN RECENT TIMES SolarWinds supply chain attack: Came to light in December 2020 but had taken root for several months, compromising major tech companies, governments and its entities Microsoft Exchange server exploitation: March 2021; attackers used a vulnerability to steal emails Kaseya attack: July 2021; ransomware hit perpetrated REvil, resulting in severe downtime for more than 1,000 companies Log4j breach: December 2021; attackers exploited the Java-written code to inflitrate businesses and governments

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

The burning issue The internal combustion engine is facing a watershed moment – major manufacturer Volvo is to stop producing petroleum-powered vehicles by 2021 and countries in Europe, including the UK, have vowed to ban their sale before 2040. The National takes a look at the story of one of the most successful technologies of the last 100 years and how it has impacted life in the UAE. Read part four: an affection for classic cars lives on Read part three: the age of the electric vehicle begins Read part one: how cars came to the UAE

Our legal columnist Name: Yousef Al Bahar Advocate at Al Bahar & Associate Advocates and Legal Consultants, established in 1994 Education: Mr Al Bahar was born in 1979 and graduated in 2008 from the Judicial Institute. He took after his father, who was one of the first Emirati lawyers

COMPANY PROFILE Name: Kumulus Water Started: 2021 Founders: Iheb Triki and Mohamed Ali Abid Based: Tunisia Sector: Water technology Number of staff: 22 Investment raised: $4 million

Graduated from the American University of Sharjah She is the eldest of three brothers and two sisters Has helped solve 15 cases of electric shocks Enjoys travelling, reading and horse riding

MATCH INFO Tottenham Hotspur 1

Kane (50') Newcastle United 0

The years Ramadan fell in May 1987 1954 1921 1888

The years Ramadan fell in May 1987 1954 1921 1888

Dhadak Director: Shashank Khaitan Starring: Janhvi Kapoor, Ishaan Khattar, Ashutosh Rana Stars: 3

School uniforms report UAE parents angry at rising cost of 'poor quality' school uniforms

MATCH INFO Manchester City 3 (Sterling 46', De Bruyne 65', Gundogan 70') Aston Villa 0 Red card: Fernandinho (Manchester City) Man of the Match: Raheem Sterling (Manchester City)