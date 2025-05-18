Many hurt as Mexican tall ship crashes into Brooklyn Bridge

A Mexican navy sailing ship hit the Brooklyn Bridge on Saturday night, leaving more than a dozen injured after its masts snapped and collapsed onto the deck. Officials said at least 19 people were hurt, including four seriously. In a scene captured in multiple eyewitness videos, the masts could be seen snapping and partially collapsing as they crashed into the deck of the bridge. Videos showed heavy traffic on the span at the time of the collision. The vessel, which was flying a giant green, white and red Mexican flag, then drifted toward the edge of the river as onlookers scrambled away from shore. Sydney Neidell and Lily Katz told the Associated Press they were sitting outside to watch the sunset when they saw the vessel strike the bridge and one of its masts snap. Looking closer, they saw someone dangling from high on the ship. “We saw someone dangling, and I couldn’t tell if it was just blurry or my eyes, and we were able to zoom in on our phone and there was someone dangling from the harness from the top for like at least like 15 minutes before they were able to rescue them,” Ms Katz said. The Cuauhtemoc — about 297 feet long and 40 feet wide (90.5 metres long and 12 metres wide), according to the Mexican Navy — sailed for the first time in 1982.