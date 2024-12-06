TikTok faces a US ban after an appeals court on December 6, 2024, rejected its challenge to a law requiring the video-sharing app to divest from its Chinese parent company by January 19. AFP
TikTok faces a US ban after an appeals court on December 6, 2024, rejected its challenge to a law requiring the video-sharing app to divest from its Chinese parent company by January 19. AFP

News

US

US TikTok ban can take effect in January, federal appeals court rules

App's future in America now likely to be decided by the Supreme Court and president-elect Donald Trump

The National

December 06, 2024