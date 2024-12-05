A poster outside the Hilton hotel near the scene where UnitedHealthcare chief executive Brian Thompson was shot dead in New York City. Reuters
A poster outside the Hilton hotel near the scene where UnitedHealthcare chief executive Brian Thompson was shot dead in New York City. Reuters

News

US

Suspect in New York killing of health insurance chief Brian Thompson remains at large

Apparent assassination drives online conversation about frustration over health insurance claims and denials

The National

December 05, 2024