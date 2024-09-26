London a hotspot for UK's rising knifepoint robberies

Knifepoint robberies have surged in the UK, with London a hotspot for crimes using the weapons, new figures show, as it is claimed crime is putting off tourists. The data from the Office for National Statistics reveal that knife<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/crime/" target="_blank"> crime</a> in Britain and<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uk/2024/08/16/panic-on-the-streets-of-london-a-city-with-a-growing-reputation-as-a-hotbed-of-crime/" target="_blank"> its capital remain a problem</a>, despite the efforts of police and government. The year to March saw a 14 per cent increase in robberies using a knife or a sharp instrument, such as a machete or a sword, the ONS data reveals. Over the past 15 years, the figures show there has been a 39 per cent increase in robberies involving knives in the<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uk/" target="_blank"> UK.</a> In London, there were 169 recorded offences involving a knife per 100,000 of the population, in the year to March, compared to 145 the same time last year, 126 in 2022 and 113 in 2021. The figure appears to be heading back to where <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/london/" target="_blank">London</a> was pre-Covid when there were 178 knife offences 100,000 in 2020. Susan Hall, the Conservative Party's Greater London Assembly crime spokeswoman, said London's global reputation was being damaged by knife crime. "London's image – particularly as a leading tourist destination both domestically and internationally – is at risk when those visiting our great city are confronted with an epidemic of knife crime, phone thefts and antisocial behaviour," she told The National. Ms Hall laid the blame for the knife crime at the door of the city's mayor Sadiq Khan, under whose tenure she said "Londoners have had to endure increased lawlessness, the impact of which will take years to undo". "Londoners deserve a city that is safe and our world-class tourist industry deserves to be supported properly," she said. The new figures follow those that<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uk/2024/04/04/daytime-crime-wave-driven-by-brazen-thieves-and-stretched-police/" target="_blank"> show that thefts </a>during the daytime in the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/uk/" target="_blank">UK</a> are hitting record highs as criminals become more brazen in the face of stretched police forces, official statistics show. The use of knives and machetes in robberies in<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uk/2024/08/16/panic-on-the-streets-of-london-a-city-with-a-growing-reputation-as-a-hotbed-of-crime/" target="_blank"> London </a>has come to prominence in recent years due to their use in thefts of watches by <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/world/uk-news/2024/03/15/algeria-to-london-how-a-rolex-ripper-trail-was-exposed-across-four-countries/" target="_blank">gangs of ‘Rolex rippers’.</a> Two men <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uk/2024/05/14/two-men-jailed-in-clampdown-on-londons-rolex-ripper-crime-wave/" target="_blank">jailed in May for stealing Rolex watches</a> by using machetes to threaten their victims in upscale areas of the UK capital before fleeing on mopeds. One of the victims was left with a hand injury. In another case, men who <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/world/uk-news/2022/07/15/police-warn-of-violent-luxury-watch-thefts-by-moped-gangs-in-londons-most-affluent-areas/" target="_blank">robbed victims' expensive watches</a> in one of London’s most affluent areas were caught after posing for pictures with their stolen loot. The group threatened people in <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/luxury/2022/07/16/the-10-most-expensive-areas-in-london-revealed/" target="_blank">Chelsea</a> with large knives or machetes before stealing their possessions, Isleworth Crown Court in London heard, including expensive watches and bags, leaving the victims fearing for their lives. Other knife crime has also been in the headlines, including an 11-year-old tourist from Australia was stabbed one of London’s most popular visitor areas, in what appeared to be a random attack. A 32-year-old man was charged with attempted murder and possession of a bladed weapon in a public place. The girl, who required plastic surgery, has since been released from hospital. The Metropolitan Police has been in the spotlight after a report found that policing in London by the was failing in all but one out of eight areas. Five areas required improvement and two areas were inadequate. According to one of the findings of the Peel 2023 to 2025 report, the management of offenders and suspects was labelled a “serious concern”, with inconsistencies and delays. A Met representative told <i>The National</i>: “Youth knife crime ruins lives before they’ve fully begun. Tackling violence remains front and centre of our mission to find long-term solutions and make London safer. “We can’t tackle this alone – that's why we’re working with partners and our communities to help divert people away from criminality and tackle the root causes of these devastating crimes.”