Republican leaders say Gaza protests 'out of control' as Columbia students occupy building

Republican leaders on Tuesday said Gaza protests at US college campuses were “out of control”, after students at Columbia University in New York took over a building and demonstrations continued across the country.

House Speaker Mike Johnson said that Columbia is unable to operate as students prepare for final exams, calling the situation “unfair” and “unsafe”.

Dozens of protesters took over a building at Columbia early on Tuesday, barricading the entrances and unfurling a Palestinian flag out of a window in the latest escalation of demonstrations.

Protesters locked arms in front of Hamilton Hall, carrying furniture and metal barricades to the building and hanging a “Free Palestine” banner from a window.

CU Apartheid Divest posted on X that an “autonomous group” had occupied the hall and renamed it Hind's Hall, in honour of six-year-old Hind Rajab who was killed along with her family by Israeli fire as they travelled in a car.

Hamilton Hall is an academic building that opened in 1907 and is named after Alexander Hamilton, who attended King's College, Columbia's original name.

“The President [Joe Biden] believes that forcibly taking over a building on campus is absolutely the wrong approach,” National Security Council spokesman John Kirby told reporters.

Deputy press secretary Andrew Bates added that the President "respects the right to free expression but protests must be peaceful and lawful".

"Hate speech and hate symbols have no place in America," he added, referring to the Biden administration's objection to the use of the word "intifada" as dangerous.

“We call for the police to come in and take care of it,” Mr Johnson said of the situation at Columbia. “If they're unable, then we need the National Guard. We have to have control of campuses.”

Tom Emmer, the Majority Whip, added that “since President Joe Biden, far-left congressional Democrats and Ivy League administrators have chosen to side with Hamas over protecting Jewish students”, Republicans needed to pass legislation to combat anti-Semitism on campuses.

Pro-Palestinian protestors confront a Texas State trooper at the University of Texas in Austin, Texas. AFP

UN human rights chief Volker Turk said he was troubled by US universities' response to the protests.

“Freedom of expression and the right to peaceful assembly are fundamental to society – particularly when there is sharp disagreement on major issues, as there are in relation to the conflict in the occupied Palestinian territory and Israel,” Mr Turk said.

Columbia has begun to suspend students involved in the encampment after talks between protesters and administrators failed and a deadline to disperse by 2pm passed.

At Yale University in Connecticut, campus police blocked access to an encampment while workers took down tents. No arrests were made, but protesters have vowed to return, The Yale Daily News reported.

Northwestern University in Illinois announced it has reached a deal with pro-Palestinian protesters, ending an encampment of students and faculty, but allowing peaceful demonstrations to continue through June 1, ABC reported.

Arrests continued at protests at the University of Texas at Austin, with a journalist also taken into custody.

Video of troopers throwing @fox7austin photographer to the ground. He is clearly a member of the press - covering the protest. As troopers moved the line back - he was reportedly pushed by a trooper into another trooper. And, then - this happened. #austin #atx #utprotests https://t.co/Fjxcz6nemy — Rebecca Thomas (@RebeccaOnFOX7) April 24, 2024

A photographer with Fox 7 Austin was detained after being caught in a scuffle between police and students, the station said.

Footage posted on social media showed the journalist being knocked down by officers. The network has confirmed that the photographer had been taken to jail.

Unconfirmed reports swirled on social media over increased police presence and the deployment of a mass casualty vehicle, indicating the potential use of tear gas or other crowd control measures.