Pro-Palestine and pro-Israel rallies face off in London

Live updates: Follow the latest on Israel-Gaza

Two major protests – one pro-Palestine and one pro-Israel – are taking place in central London on Saturday and will meet on one street.

Organisers of the pro-Palestinian march expect “hundreds of thousands” of protesters, who will march past a pro-Israel demonstration.

Senior officers have vowed to police the rallies “without fear or favour” after a week in which London’s Metropolitan Police came under criticism after an officer referred to an activist with the Campaign Against Anti-Semitism as “openly Jewish”.

Read more How young Jewish people are challenging pro-Israel education and marching for Palestine

The protests come after a series of sit-ins and demonstrations at universities in the UK, Europe and US demanding academic institutions cut ties with Israel.

On Saturday, the Palestine Solidarity Campaign was marching from Parliament Square to Hyde Park via Piccadilly and Pall Mall. The pro-Israel group Enough is Enough is staging its demonstration in Pall Mall.

“Our objectives this weekend are to police without fear or favour, to protect the right to protest and to keep the peace,” Assistant commissioner Matt Twist, who is responsible for public order policing, said.

“All Londoners have a right to have their voices heard, just as they also have a right to go about their lives without fear and without being subject to serious disruption.

A woman leads a chant as Pro-Palestinian protesters gather in Parliament Square in London to call for an end to arms support to Israel. Getty Images

“The cumulative impact of almost seven months of protest is felt widely, but it has been a particular cause of fear and uncertainty in Jewish communities.

“While there has been a Jewish presence on many of the PSC marches, there are many more Jewish people who do not travel into the centre of London on protest days, or who avoid the tube, hide their identities or otherwise change their behaviour. It is a reality that should concern us all.”

A third protest by the CAA, whose chief executive Gideon Falter was the subject of the “openly Jewish” remarks, has been cancelled.

Pro-Israel counter-demonstrations have taken place during three previous PSC marches.

“As mass graves of Palestinians are uncovered in Gaza, the call for an immediate ceasefire and for an end to weapons sales to Israel is now supported across the political mainstream and by huge swathes of the British public. Those marching know that they are on the right side of history,” PSC director Ben Jamal said.

University protests against Gaza war spread to UK

The PSC march will be its 13th national protest since the first was staged on October 9.

The Met said protests since October 7 had cost about £38.4 million and required 44,722 officer shifts as well as 6,399 officer rest days to be cancelled.

Before Saturday, there had been 415 arrests during protests, 193 of them for anti-Semitic offences.