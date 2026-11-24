Police in the UK are to be equipped with technology capable of detecting drones' digital “number plates” in a bid to help them respond to attacks.

Existing digital number plates identify a drone and its location, but can generally only be detected within a limited range.

New equipment to be trialled in London will increase the accuracy and reach of that detection, helping police build a stronger picture of drone activity across the capital.

The $2.6 million trial could support future efforts to clamp down on unauthorised drone activity around airports and other sensitive sites, for example, incidents such as when an aircraft encountered an illegal drone near Heathrow in October.

A bomb-laden drone was also found near the runway at Leipzig/Halle airport in Germany on August 4, but it failed to explode due to a faulty detonator.

It was described by German counter-terrorism officers as a hybrid attack that posed a new level of danger on the continent, temporarily forcing the closure of one of Europe’s busiest cargo hubs.

Security around major events, including concerts, football matches and festivals, will be given a boost, as police will be better able to detect, identify and respond to potentially dangerous drone activity.

It follows growing concern over drones being flown illegally around major public events, including disruption at an Arsenal fixture last month and more than 10 drone seizures around Oasis concerts last year.

“Dangerous and nuisance drones can have a real impact by showing up and disrupting major events – not only spoiling the fun but creating a security risk,” said Transport Secretary Heidi Alexander.

“That’s why we’re putting new technology in police hands to track the ‘number plates of the sky’ and crack down on illegal use.

“Our £2 million investment will strengthen security while supporting an industry that could transform vital services, create jobs and generate up to £103 billion for the UK economy.”

The UK's drone sector could contribute up to £103 billion to the economy over the next 25 years, with applications including urgent medical deliveries, retail and infrastructure.