A request by the UK government for YouTube to remove a video uploaded by the wife of jailed rapist Russell Brand appears to have been rebuffed.

The Prison Service of England and Wales asked YouTube owner Google to deactivate Laura Brand's account. The BBC reported that Google said it rejected the request because its rules had not been broken.

Russell was sentenced to ten and a half years in prison earlier this month after being convicted of rape and three counts of sexual assault.

The comedian used his YouTube channel throughout the trial to give his views on proceedings. The channel has more than six million subscribers.

On Sunday, Laura shared a video in which she read out a message from Russell, claiming he was not guilty of the offences he had been jailed for.

Prisoners are not allowed to make public statements that cause distress to their victims, UK Justice Secretary Alex Norris said after the video was published.

The prison service was investigating whether Russel broke the rules. Sanctions could include an extension to his sentence or loss of prison privileges.

“It is only right that the government asks for content that is distressing for victims to be taken down, and we strongly believe YouTube should remove this content," the Ministry of Justice said.

“Removal ultimately depends on the platform’s own terms.”

Jess Phillips, the former minister for safeguarding and violence against women and girls, said on Thursday the government did not have the power to enforce a takedown of the video, because the phenomenon of prisoners with large social media followings was new.

She said the government was relying on YouTube to "do the right thing" and raised questions over whether there was a need for stricter online safety laws to protect women.

Labour deputy leader Lucy Powell has criticised media organisations that broadcast the message, saying Russell's words should not be “amplified”.

In 2023, Google prevented him from profiting from YouTube content to “protect users” after investigations into his sexual conduct began.

Russell's Instagram and Facebook accounts were disabled by Meta after his conviction.