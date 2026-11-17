UK Prime Minister Andy Burnham has criticised the approach to Gaza of his predecessor Keir Starmer, saying Britain's failure to roundly condemn Israel’s actions had left people questioning the country's “moral compass”.

But Mr Burnham also pledged to work with a new Israeli government if it stopped the illegal settlements in the occupied West Bank, ended violence against Palestinians and allowed substantial amounts of aid to enter Gaza.

Britain would also support action to deny Iran a nuclear weapon and prevent it from threatening the region unchecked, including by choking off the Strait of Hormuz.

He promised that Britain would once again become a “positive player on the world stage”.

Displaced Palestinians clear rainwater from flooded tents in Gaza city. Bloomberg Show caption: Displaced Palestinians clear rainwater from flooded tents in…

Gaza errors

Giving the traditional foreign policy speech in front of diplomats and financiers at the Lord Mayor’s Banquet in London, Mr Burnham said that while Britain had “rightly condemned Hamas and the appalling attacks” on October 7, 2023, “our response to what followed in Gaza left many questioning our moral compass”.

While the Conservative government was slow to criticise Israel’s subsequent operation in Gaza, in which more than 74,000 Palestinians have reportedly been killed, then-Labour leader Mr Starmer was widely condemned for a radio interview in which he appeared to approve siege tactics cutting off water to civilians.

This cost Labour during the 2024 general election, leading many of Britain’s four million Muslims to vote for independent candidates.

“We created the impression that the Britain the world thought it knew had changed. It hadn't," Mr Burnham said. "The people of this country are still as great and decent as they ever were, but the political turbulence of our times created the impression that we changed, causing confusion.”

Since Mr Burnham became Prime Minister in July, his government has moved to impose sanctions on Israeli businesses operating in the West Bank, and formed a coalition of 12 countries supporting the move.

“It is right to stand up for the two-state solution before it is rendered impossible by new settlements,” he said.

Britain will work with countries across the Middle East, including any new Israeli government, “if they end the violence, stop building settlements on Palestinian land and allow humanitarian aid into Gaza in the volumes that are needed”.

Iran's Khorramshahr ballistic missile. AFP Show caption: Iran's Khorramshahr ballistic missile. AFP

Nuclear Iran

He also criticised the Tehran regime. “We cannot allow Iran to have a nuclear weapon, nor to massacre their own people and threaten the region unchecked. Nor will we allow them to sponsor attacks on journalists, our Jewish communities here in Britain and air bases without response.”

“We are working to support the mediators in securing an agreement that ends the war, reopens the Strait of Hormuz, and prevents Iran developing a nuclear weapon. Again, leading with our values because it's right and because it's in our interest."

Referring to the Russian-Ukrainian peace talks in the UAE last week, Mr Burnham promised to “ramp up pressure on Russia to agree [to] a full and immediate ceasefire”.

“It is why we are backing the talks that began in Abu Dhabi last week. It will be difficult, but we will support Ukraine in those negotiations with everything we have.”

In his customary forthright manner, he said Britain would “engage with the problems we face, not turn away from them” and would be “building the alliances we need, not burning them”.

“I’m talking about a Britain that can believe in itself again, that can hope again, and that can help bring hope back to the world,” Mr Burnham told the high-level dinner on Monday night.

He said Britain’s stewardship of the G20 summit next year would be an opportunity to show off the country’s “incredible innovation” and “to win back some of the goodwill we have lost, to let the world know that the Britain it once knew is back”.

The UK Union flag and EU flag fly in front of Parliament. EPA Show caption: The UK Union flag and EU flag fly in front of Parliament. EP…

Brexit ‘not worked’

Mr Burnham has also sparked a ferocious debate about whether Britain should rejoin the EU after saying Brexit had failed to live up to its promises and “has not worked”.

“It’s like the Emperor’s new clothes, where no one is prepared to say the obvious truth,” he said. “Well, I say it as I see it. And to be frank, the Emperor has nothing on. The Brexit we were given has not worked. We have lost more than we gained.”

A hard Brexit created barriers for businesses, damaged Britain’s economic potential and global standing, and turned the country away from a club of democracies on its doorstep, he said.