The Milky Way to a ring of fire: Best of British photography revealed

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    Summer Nights by Josh Dury, winner of the low-light photography category. Photo: Josh Dury / British Photography Awards
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    Strength in Simplicity by Hannah Couzens, winner of the fashion category. Photo: Hannah Couzens / British Photography Awards
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    That Dam Road by Marc Lock, winner of the drone category. Photo: Marc Lock / British Photography Awards
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    Netherdale by Tom Knowles, winner of the architecture category. Photo: Tom Knowles / British Photography Awards
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    A World in the Palm of My Hand by Nur Tucker, winner of the water life category. Photo: Nur Tucker / British Photography Awards
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    Morning Rise by Emily Endean, winner of the landscape category. Photo: Emily Endean / British Photography Awards
  • The Ring of Fire by Ethan Fraser, winner of the sports category. Photo: Ethan Fraser / British Photography Awards
    The Ring of Fire by Ethan Fraser, winner of the sports category. Photo: Ethan Fraser / British Photography Awards
  • The Seaweed Farmer by Brad Wakefield, winner of the documentary category. Photo: Brad Wakefield / British Photography Awards
    The Seaweed Farmer by Brad Wakefield, winner of the documentary category. Photo: Brad Wakefield / British Photography Awards
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    Their World, My View by Isabel Latimer, winner of the birdlife category. Photo: Isabel Latimer / British Photography Awards
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    On Duty by Andrew Raven, winner of the pets and domesticated animals category. Photo: Andrew Raven / British Photography Awards
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    Fish Tail by Deborah Russell, winner of the land animal category. Photo: Deborah Russell / British Photography Awards
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    Still, Life by Jackie Slater, winner of the fine art category. Photo: Jackie Slater / British Photography Awards
  • Alison Spittle - Big by Matt Stronge, winner of the portrait category. Photo: Matt Stronge / British Photography Awards
    Alison Spittle - Big by Matt Stronge, winner of the portrait category. Photo: Matt Stronge / British Photography Awards
  • Yungblud by Aggie Anthimidou, winner of the event category. Photo: Aggie Anthimidou / British Photography Awards
    Yungblud by Aggie Anthimidou, winner of the event category. Photo: Aggie Anthimidou / British Photography Awards
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    Love Underneath The Arches by David Bostock, winner of the wedding category. Photo: David Bostock / British Photography Awards
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    Feel the Music by Rachel Green, winner of the self portrait category. Photo: Rachel Green / British Photography Awards

The Milky Way to a ring of fire: Best of British photography revealed

Winners of British Photography Awards 2026 announced

Jake Badger

November 02, 2026

A dazzling view of the Milky Way above a field of sunflowers, a skateboarder leaping through a ring of fire and a seaweed farmer make up some of the winning images from this year's British Photography Awards.

The competition, which is open to all photographers in the UK and British photographers around the world, bestows awards in a wide range of categories.

The winning image in the drone category shows a spectacular view of a winding road near the Stwlan Dam in North Wales, captured by Marc Lock, who said "A marvel of man made engineering etched into the natural landscape of Eryri.".

That Dam Road by Marc Lock. Photo: Marc Lock / British Photography Awards
That Dam Road by Marc Lock. Photo: Marc Lock / British Photography Awards

Another eye-catching winner was in the sports category: a skateboarder soaring through a ring of fire, shot by Ethan Fraser. The image was taken at Kings Park Skatepark in Dorset during King of Kings, an event that brings together the local skateboarding community and skaters from across the country.

Each year at the event, a ring of fire is lit in memory of Nathan Heard, a local skateboarder who died, with skaters who are brave enough invited to launch out of the bowl and through the ring.

The Ring of Fire by Ethan Fraser. Photo: Ethan Fraser / British Photography Awards
The Ring of Fire by Ethan Fraser. Photo: Ethan Fraser / British Photography Awards

The winner of the documentary category, Brad Wakefield, shone a light on the practice of seaweed farming. Taken off the coast of Cornwall, the underwater portrait of Dan Hawkes, a harvest manager at the Cornish Seaweed Company, made for an atmospheric image.

The harvesting of seaweed is one of the most environmentally friendly methods of producing food, and Hawkes can be seen collecting handfuls of the plant during a free dive off the south-west coast of England.

The Seaweed Farmer by Brad Wakefield. Photo: Brad Wakefield / British Photography Awards
The Seaweed Farmer by Brad Wakefield. Photo: Brad Wakefield / British Photography Awards

The awards provide a valuable spotlight for British photography, and is fully staffed by volunteers, most of them British photographers. All the proceeds from the competition go to charity.

Updated: November 02, 2026, 5:47 PM
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