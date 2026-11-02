The Milky Way to a ring of fire: Best of British photography revealed

A dazzling view of the Milky Way above a field of sunflowers, a skateboarder leaping through a ring of fire and a seaweed farmer make up some of the winning images from this year's British Photography Awards.

The competition, which is open to all photographers in the UK and British photographers around the world, bestows awards in a wide range of categories.

The winning image in the drone category shows a spectacular view of a winding road near the Stwlan Dam in North Wales, captured by Marc Lock, who said "A marvel of man made engineering etched into the natural landscape of Eryri.".

That Dam Road by Marc Lock. Photo: Marc Lock / British Photography Awards Show caption: That Dam Road by Marc Lock. Photo: Marc Lock / British Photo…

Another eye-catching winner was in the sports category: a skateboarder soaring through a ring of fire, shot by Ethan Fraser. The image was taken at Kings Park Skatepark in Dorset during King of Kings, an event that brings together the local skateboarding community and skaters from across the country.

Each year at the event, a ring of fire is lit in memory of Nathan Heard, a local skateboarder who died, with skaters who are brave enough invited to launch out of the bowl and through the ring.

The Ring of Fire by Ethan Fraser. Photo: Ethan Fraser / British Photography Awards Show caption: The Ring of Fire by Ethan Fraser. Photo: Ethan Fraser / Brit…

The winner of the documentary category, Brad Wakefield, shone a light on the practice of seaweed farming. Taken off the coast of Cornwall, the underwater portrait of Dan Hawkes, a harvest manager at the Cornish Seaweed Company, made for an atmospheric image.

The harvesting of seaweed is one of the most environmentally friendly methods of producing food, and Hawkes can be seen collecting handfuls of the plant during a free dive off the south-west coast of England.

The Seaweed Farmer by Brad Wakefield. Photo: Brad Wakefield / British Photography Awards Show caption: The Seaweed Farmer by Brad Wakefield. Photo: Brad Wakefield …

The awards provide a valuable spotlight for British photography, and is fully staffed by volunteers, most of them British photographers. All the proceeds from the competition go to charity.