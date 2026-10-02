Jobless man admits stabbing Saudi businessman in London robbery

A British man has pleaded guilty to wounding with intent, attempted robbery and possession of a knife after an incident involving a Saudi executive.

The unemployed man who had “hit rock bottom in his life” admitted stabbing the visitor to the UK during a robbery in the Mayfair area of central London.

Ivan Stringer, 58, attacked Thamer Al Qarawi as he walked through Berkeley Square in the upmarket district of the UK capital on the evening of September 3.

At the time, London's Metropolitan Police said they believed Mr Al Qarawi was targeted for his backpack, which contained a luxury watch, although it was not visible. No items were stolen.

The incident prompted the Saudi embassy to warn its citizens to guard their property and be vigilant when out in London.

The Met said they were called at 9.38pm. Stringer, of north-west London, was arrested at the scene and taken to hospital with minor injuries. Sentencing will take place at a later date at Southwark Crown Court.

His defence barrister, Nadia-Jade Semlali, told the court that Stringer had “hit rock bottom in his life and was on benefits, struggling to find work” when he tried to rob Mr Al Qarawi.

“He had been working for a number of years and had some savings but these were depleted,” said Ms Semlali. “He got to a low point in his life where he sadly committed these offences.”

Mr Al Qarawi, who is in his 40s, was treated at the scene before being taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The court was told he had since returned to his home in Saudi Arabia.

At the time of the incident, the Saudi embassy said it “emphasises the importance of expediting the completion of the investigations, uncovering all details of the incident and holding the perpetrator accountable in accordance with the law”.

A statement added that the embassy “urges citizens to exercise caution and vigilance, and to avoid carrying valuable possessions in public places”.

Saudi citizen Mohammed Algasim, 20, was stabbed to death in Cambridge, 80 kilometres from the capital, last year in an unprovoked attack. A construction worker was sentenced to life in jail in June for the murder of the student, who was attacked outside his accommodation block.

Street crime, in particular thefts of mobile phones and watches, has in recent years damaged London’s reputation as a safe place to work and visit.

The city’s mayor, Sadiq Khan, has pushed back against the image of a lawless city by releasing figures showing murder rates are below those in many comparable international cities.