UK airbase terror suspects released on bail

Five suspects arrested in connection with a suspected terrorism plot at a UK airbase used by the US to bomb Iran have been released on bail.

The men, all British nationals in their 20s who live in London, were arrested with suspected explosives near RAF Fairford in Gloucestershire. They remain under investigation with strict conditions on their movement and contact with others, police said.

“To be very clear, this does not mean the investigation is over,” said Assistant Commissioner Laurence Taylor, the national head of counterterrorism policing.

Giving an update on Monday afternoon, Mr Taylor said investigators were keeping an open mind about whether a planned attack might have been committed by proxies or individuals working on behalf of a foreign state. He said such plots could involve people seeking financial gain, rather than being motivated by terrorism.

The suspects had been arrested on Sunday on suspicion of terror and explosives offences after a member of the public raised the alarm when she saw men in balaclavas near three white vans blocking the road near the airbase.

The Iranian Embassy in the UK denied Iran had anything to do with the plot, releasing a statement calling speculation “unfounded and malicious”.

US B-1 Lancer bombers at RAF Fairford in Gloucestershire. EPA Show caption: US B-1 Lancer bombers at RAF Fairford in Gloucestershire. EP…

Defence Secretary Wes Streeting said he would not draw any connection with Iran, but said “we know that Iran and their proxies wish to do us harm”.

Mr Streeting hinted that Donald Trump was correct to suggest the suspects had been monitored, saying he was “proud of the fact” the UK's professionalism had been recognised by the US President.

RAF Fairford has been used by the US Air Force in its operations in Iran since Keir Starmer, as prime minister, gave permission after initially refusing.

Villagers said they had seen increased security presence near the base in recent days and were being prevented from walking or driving nearby.

The farmer who raised the alarm after spotting the men in balaclavas said locals were aware of increased security levels.

Since the arrests, cordons have been placed at the scene and an 8km no-fly zone without permission has been imposed around the base.

Police said they had multiple new ‌lines of inquiry after examining the scene overnight.

Britain raised its national terrorism threat level ​to “severe” from “substantial” in April after a series of anti-Semitic incidents in north London. This level indicates a terrorist attack within ‌six months is considered highly likely.

Police said they were ⁠investigating links with Iran to many of the incidents in which properties connected ​to the Jewish community or Iranian dissidents were targeted.

Heavy machinery blocks an entrance to RAF Fairford. AFP Show caption: Heavy machinery blocks an entrance to RAF Fairford. AFP

Britain imposed sanctions on 12 individuals and entities linked to Iran in May, accusing ​them of involvement in ‌hostile activity, including plotting attacks and providing financial services to groups seeking to destabilise Britain and other countries. Iran has denied involvement in attacks or plots in Britain and elsewhere.

After the ⁠Fairford arrests, the US Embassy issued a security alert saying US citizens should “exercise caution” and be “mindful of personal security”. Security was stepped up ⁠at other US airbases in Britain.