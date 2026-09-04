Farage and Bardella unite in hardline policy to turn back Channel migrants

The right-wing parties of France and Britain have signed a pact to use force to stop illegal immigrants crossing the English Channel.

Announcing the radical policy, National Rally’s Jordan Bardella ignited the Reform UK party conference, receiving multiple standing ovations during a speech dotted with references to patriotism, flags, Winston Churchill and Napoleon Bonaparte.

Wild cheering greeted his statement that if his populist party came to power next year it “will do everything in its power so that France is no longer the gateway for migration into the UK”.

Migrants try to booard a crowded dinghy in the English Channel off northern France. Getty Show caption: Migrants try to booard a crowded dinghy in the English Chann…

The National Rally president said that if the boat crossings to England were cut off it would stop illegal migrants entering France, setting up migrant camps in the north of the country and then travelling to the UK.

“I say this clearly: the destination of illegal migrants entering France will not be the UK, they will be returned to their country of origin,” he said.

In a significant policy development, Mr Bardella was joined by Reform leader Nigel Farage on stage, where – in stunt reminiscent of US President Donald Trump – they signed a memorandum of understanding on a large board that outlined the agreed plan.

With both parties ahead in the polls in their respective countries, the policy of intercepting the migrants' inflatable boats, something referred to as “pushback”, and sending them back to French shores could be implemented.

“Here is the most significant part,” Mr Farage told the Birmingham conference. “The UK will intercept boats launched from French waters and return persons on board to France.”

He derided the recent UK government announcement of an extra 45 French gendarmes patrolling the country's northern coast as “you probably need 45,000”.

Earlier, the conference heard from Reform home affairs spokesman Zia Yusuf. He declared that Mr Farage’s first act as prime minister would be to call the Royal Navy’s First Sea Lord and “make sure not a single unauthorised vessel makes it to the shores of the UK”.

National Rally president Jordan Bardella giving his speech at the Reform UK conference. Bloomberg Show caption: National Rally president Jordan Bardella giving his speech a…

Reform coup

Getting the National Rally leader to the conference and to agree to a united policy is a major coup for Mr Farage. It came hours after his party was hit by a media financial sting operation that has led to resignations by senior staff.

But the alliance with National Rally, whose leader Marine Le Pen could be elected president next year, will give Reform international reach.

The charismatic Mr Bardella, 30, who has a strong youth following in France, made numerous references to Britain’s role in helping his country after it was invaded by the Nazis in the Second World War.

While that was met with warm applause from the Reform audience, his declaration about France taking back Britain’s illegal immigrants was greeted with unabashed delight.

Using the populist language that has propelled him to the forefront of French politics he told them: “Our two people want the same things, borders that protect us … and a nation strong enough to decide their own future.”

The “great challenge” was “taking back control of immigration”, he said. Mr Bardella condemned French President Emmanuel Macron, who he alleged had “failed to protect our country”.

“France must take back control and must finally keep its word,” he added.

Then, referring to the English Channel rather than using the French name, La Manche (“the sleeve”), he declared: “If we win the election, our immigration policy will be simple – you enter France because France has allowed you to.”

He lamented European countries where locals “feel like a stranger in their own country” and then urged Reform activists to continue their habit of erecting flags on streetlamps. “Fly the Union Jack and never apologise for being a patriot,” Mr Bardella told them.

In a speech with frequent references to “dear Nigel”, he urged his fellow populist to “keep fighting and never doubt your strength”, adding: “You can count on the French patriots on the other side of the Channel.”

Under the Refugee Convention, a person cannot be returned to a country that would expose them to persecution, something known as “non-refoulement”.

But the legalities did not appear to bother Mr Farage, who hailed “a genuine new entente cordiale between our countries”. He said he and Mr Bardella were signing a document that “will stop the boats forever”.