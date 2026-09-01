Keir Starmer to 'focus on international affairs' after standing down as MP

Former prime minister Keir Starmer has announced he is to stand down as an MP, prompting a by-election in his North London constituency.

He said it was time to “step aside and focus on other issues”.

In a statement, he said that would involve “international affairs including defence, security, trade and technology, in a fast changing world”. He said he would also continue his work to tackle violence against women and girls.

It means Mr Starmer, 63, is now freeing himself up to enter the international stage in a significant fashion. Despite having been forced to resign as Britain's prime minister, the politician has built up credibility over his support for Ukraine, working closely with French President Emmanuel Macron to establish the so-called Coalition of the Willing. He also recognised a Palestinian state and brought pressure on Israel over its Gaza onslaught, reset ties with China and had some success handling US President Donald Trump.

His announcement is a strong hint he aims to launch a second career as an international statesman, similar to Tony Blair.

He could become a special representative for Ukraine and European security, potentially leading negotiations for any peace deal with Russia while ensuring security guarantees for Kyiv.

This could develop into a combined role as a security adviser for the Middle East, especially given the current global instability.

Mr Starmer could also be positioning himself to become the next Nato secretary general, a role that would be vacant if Mark Rutte’s term is not extended in 2028. Several former prime ministers have previously taken on that role.

Mr Starmer, who before politics had a long-standing career as a barrister focused on human rights as well as leading the Crown Prosecution Service, stood down as prime minister in July, a little more than two years into the job, to be replaced by Andy Burnham.

He suggested at the time he would return to the backbenches and remain an MP.

However, he said on Tuesday that after reflecting on his future over the summer he had decided “now was the right time to step aside” as MP for Holborn and St Pancras. He has represented the constituency for 11 years.

He guided ​Labour into power in 2024 with one of the biggest parliamentary majorities ⁠in Britain's modern history, completing a remarkable turnaround having become Labour leader four years earlier after its worst election showing since 1935.

But his ⁠tenure as prime minister was marked by several damaging u-turns, a failure ​to ⁠connect with voters and steadily ‌losing the support of the public and his party.