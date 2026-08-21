News

UK

McLaren and Lamborghini firebombed outside UK wedding hall

Three men spotted on CCTV fleeing after attack in Birmingham

Paul Carey
Paul Carey

August 21, 2026

Police are searching for three men who set two supercars on fire outside a wedding venue in central England.

CCTV captured the attack in which the cars were doused in a flammable substance and set alight.

The cars, a McLaren and a Lamborghini, were parked outside the Royal Shalimar in Birmingham. They were in a line of other supercars, which were left untouched.

The men, dressed in black, were seen running away then driving off in a white Volkswagen Golf. Footage shows others running out of the venue in pursuit.

West Midlands Police said there were no injuries in the incident, which happened on Wednesday evening. They are speaking to witnesses and reviewing CCTV as part of the investigation.

The venue said: “Royal Shalimar has always been a place for families, celebrations and the wider Birmingham community, and we remain committed to providing a safe and welcoming environment for our guests.”

Supercars seized in London - in pictures

  • A Ferrari Monza SP2 worth £3.7 million is loaded on to a recovery vehicle during a police operation to clamp down on antisocial drivers in London. Photo: Metropolitan Police
    A Ferrari Monza SP2 worth £3.7 million is loaded on to a recovery vehicle during a police operation to clamp down on antisocial drivers in London. Photo: Metropolitan Police
  • A Lamborghini Revuelto was the first car to be targeted. Photo: Metropolitan Police
    A Lamborghini Revuelto was the first car to be targeted. Photo: Metropolitan Police
  • A Lamborghini Revuelto costs around £450,000. Photo: Metropolitan Police
    A Lamborghini Revuelto costs around £450,000. Photo: Metropolitan Police
  • A McLaren is removed from Wellington Arch. Photo: Metropolitan Police
    A McLaren is removed from Wellington Arch. Photo: Metropolitan Police
  • A Bentley Continental at Wellington Arch. Photo: Metropolitan Police
    A Bentley Continental at Wellington Arch. Photo: Metropolitan Police
  • A BMW M3 was among the vehicles confiscated. Photo: Metropolitan Police
    A BMW M3 was among the vehicles confiscated. Photo: Metropolitan Police
  • Police officers with a BMW X3M. Photo: Metropolitan Police
    Police officers with a BMW X3M. Photo: Metropolitan Police
  • A 'seized by police' sticker is visible on this BMW. Photo: Metropolitan Police
    A 'seized by police' sticker is visible on this BMW. Photo: Metropolitan Police
  • A McLaren. Photo: Metropolitan Police
    A McLaren. Photo: Metropolitan Police
  • A Porsche 911 GT3. Photo: Metropolitan Police
    A Porsche 911 GT3. Photo: Metropolitan Police
  • Special Chief Inspector Geoff Tatman briefing officers. Photo: Metropolitan Police
    Special Chief Inspector Geoff Tatman briefing officers. Photo: Metropolitan Police
  • Range Rover Sport with body kit stopped by police on Park Lane. Photo: Metropolitan Police
    Range Rover Sport with body kit stopped by police on Park Lane. Photo: Metropolitan Police
  • £2,500 in cash was found in a Mercedes GLC. Photo: Metropolitan Police
    £2,500 in cash was found in a Mercedes GLC. Photo: Metropolitan Police
  • A police officer prepares to remove a Ferrari Monza. Photo: Metropolitan Police
    A police officer prepares to remove a Ferrari Monza. Photo: Metropolitan Police
  • A Land Rover Defender. Photo: Metropolitan Police
    A Land Rover Defender. Photo: Metropolitan Police
  • Vehicles including a Rolls-Royce Cullinan are displayed by police. Photo: Metropolitan Police
    Vehicles including a Rolls-Royce Cullinan are displayed by police. Photo: Metropolitan Police
  • A Porsche 911 GT3. Photo: Metropolitan Police
    A Porsche 911 GT3. Photo: Metropolitan Police
  • Ferrari Monza. Photo: Metropolitan Police
    Ferrari Monza. Photo: Metropolitan Police
  • A Ferrari Purosangue is taken away. Photo: Metropolitan Police
    A Ferrari Purosangue is taken away. Photo: Metropolitan Police
  • A Ferrari Monza. Photo: Metropolitan Police
    A Ferrari Monza. Photo: Metropolitan Police
Updated: August 21, 2026, 9:24 AM