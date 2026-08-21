McLaren and Lamborghini firebombed outside UK wedding hall

Police are searching for three men who set two supercars on fire outside a wedding venue in central England.

CCTV captured the attack in which the cars were doused in a flammable substance and set alight.

The cars, a McLaren and a Lamborghini, were parked outside the Royal Shalimar in Birmingham. They were in a line of other supercars, which were left untouched.

The men, dressed in black, were seen running away then driving off in a white Volkswagen Golf. Footage shows others running out of the venue in pursuit.

West Midlands Police said there were no injuries in the incident, which happened on Wednesday evening. They are speaking to witnesses and reviewing CCTV as part of the investigation.

The venue said: “Royal Shalimar has always been a place for families, celebrations and the wider Birmingham community, and we remain committed to providing a safe and welcoming environment for our guests.”

Supercars seized in London - in pictures