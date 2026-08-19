New UK Middle East Minister renews calls for Israel to let more aid into Gaza

The UK’s new Minister for the Middle East has called on Israel to allow more aid into Gaza during a visit to humanitarian aid facilities near the Egyptian border to Gaza.

Stephen Doughty was at Al Arish, where stockpiles of aid are stored as they await permission to enter Gaza through the Rafah border crossing. Commenting on these, Mr Doughty said current aid flows were “simply too low”.

“I know how appalled people across Britain have been at the death and suffering in Gaza. That is why I have made this my first visit to the region, and is why I am calling again on Israel to allow aid to reach those in need,” Mr Doughty said.

“This UK government has been at the forefront of humanitarian aid to the people of Gaza and in diplomatic efforts to get more aid in, but current aid flows are simply not enough,” he said.

“Our government restarted support to UNWRA, and has been working with key partners on the ground like the Red Crescent, but current aid flows are simply too low, and blocks must be removed,” he said.

This has also been the position of the previous Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper and former Middle East Minister Hamish Falconer before Prime Minister Andy Burnham took over the Labour government in July.

Mr Doughty said the UK would continue working with Egypt on its efforts to get aid into Gaza and other diplomatic efforts to end the conflict.

“Egypt is a vital partner in the region and central to efforts to get life-saving aid into Gaza, and I want to thank them for their partnership and support. But it is imperative that Israel ensures rapid, safe and unimpeded aid access, if we are to avert further suffering in Gaza,” he said.

The UK would also continue supporting the Gaza peace plan, and Mr Doughty met with Dr Ali Shaath, chief commissioner of the National Committee for the Administration of Gaza (NCAG).

The UK has provided more than £127m in overseas aid to Palestine this financial year, including £2m in aid support for the Red Crescent.

Mr Doughty also met Foreign Minister Dr Badr Abdelatty and the Arab League Secretary General Nabil Fahmy “to reiterate the UK’s commitment to working with Egypt and other regional partners to reduce instability overseas and protect UK interests at home.”

Stephen Doughty with the Egyptian Foreign Minister, Dr Badr Abdelatty. Photo: Ministry of Foreign Affairs Show caption: Stephen Doughty with the Egyptian Foreign Minister, Dr Badr …

New immigration agreement signed

Another topic on Mr Doughty’s agenda was immigration – where he signed a new UK-Egyptian partnership on migration co-operation.

The agreement aims to cut the time needed to return Egyptian nationals with no right to be in the UK by up to 90 per cent, according to the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office. This follows the recent £9 million expansion of UK funding to help countries across North Africa manage migration pressures caused by regional conflict.