You're not from around here, are you? Farage tests mettle against Binface, the ultimate migrant

Clacton goes to the polls on Thursday in one of Britain’s strangest parliamentary by-elections in decades.

Nigel Farage, the right-wing Reform leader who resigned as the constituency’s member only weeks ago in protest against investigations into his finances, is seeking to win back the seat.

But the man attracting almost as much attention is his rival, Count Binface, a self-declared “intergalactic space warrior” who could well attract more than one in five votes.

All of the mainstream parties stood aside after Mr Farage’s move. There are now 34 eclectic candidates on the ballot paper, possibly a record for a British parliamentary election.

They include three candidates from the Official Monster Raving Loony Party, actor and former politician Laurence Fox and a large collection of independents.

Leaflets in support of Count Binface in Clacton-on-Sea. EPA Show caption: Leaflets in support of Count Binface in Clacton-on-Sea. EPA

Yet the contest is in effect a one-horse race after Labour, the Conservatives, the Liberal Democrats and the Greens all declined to field candidates.

That has made the by-election an unusual mixture of serious political grievance and outright political theatre.

Mr Farage sparked the contest by resigning his seat after facing scrutiny over his finances, including questions surrounding a £5 million ($6.75 million) gift from a crypto businessman. He has presented the by-election as a battle between the people and the establishment.

Reform UK Leader Nigel Farage. AFP Show caption: Reform UK Leader Nigel Farage. AFP

Count Binface has campaigned for a 99p price cap on ice creams and for a referendum on whether Pluto should be recognised as a planet, and has promised to build at least one affordable house.

There are also independent candidates arguing that Clacton's problems – including its struggling economy, housing pressures and public services – deserve a serious political debate.

Getting less than 80 per cent of the vote would be, political analysts say, a humiliation for Mr Farage compounded by sharing the stage with Count Binface.

When the inevitable victory is announced on Friday morning, that will signal Mr Farage’s return to Westminster but also the moment when the financial investigation recommences.

If that finds serious failings in his conduct – Mr Farage denies any wrongdoing – then another by-election will be called and this time the mainstream parties will be present. As will, inevitably, the man with a bin on his head, albeit with a vastly bigger profile.