Burnham vows to 'fix big things' in UK as he takes step closer to Downing Street

Andy Burnham is to tell the UK's Labour Party that his leadership will lift Britain by "fixing the big things", in a message that aims to inspire confidence in his prospective government.
The next step on his march to become Britain’s next prime minister takes place today (Friday, July 17), when Labour holds a special conference to confirm him as the party's leader. With no other contestants entering the race and with the backing of at least 360 of Labour’s 403 MPs, the former mayor of Manchester is just days away from entering Downing Street.
He is expected to tell delegates that his tenure will combine the "courage to fix the big things that politics has neglected" with the "conviction to argue for our plans".
Mr Burnham will add that Labour must give people across Britain the "hope that we will make this country the best it can be". In addition to extensive devolution reforms for "every city and region", he is expected to push for lower energy costs with renewed North Sea oil exploration and a symbolic push to take Thames Water into public control.
Although he will be the new party leader, he will not become prime minister until Keir Starmer has formally stepped down. On Monday morning, Mr Starmer is to travel to Buckingham Palace to hand in his resignation to King Charles III, who will then invite the new Labour leader to form a government.
Shortly after midday, Mr Burnham will return to Downing Street as prime minister. He will give a speech from the same lectern that Mr Starmer used to issue his final words as Britain’s leader about 90 minutes earlier.
While the formalities are predictable, what happens next is less so. Shortly after entering Downing Street, Mr Burnham will announce who will be appointed to the key post of Chancellor at about lunchtime on Monday.
While left-wing Energy Secretary Ed Miliband had been touted for the post, it now appears, after pressure from trade unions and businesses, that the Treasury could be handed over to the more centrist Shabana Mahmood, making her the first Muslim woman to hold the post.
It would be a significant promotion for the woman currently serving as Home Secretary and would offer reassurance to Labour MPs and business leaders seeking fiscal stability. Mr Miliband could well become foreign secretary, although that would leave party stalwart Yvette Cooper without a job, unless she is given another cabinet role.
John Healey may return to the role of defence minister, a post he resigned from last month – a move that largely triggered Mr Starmer’s decision to step down. It is also expected that former deputy leader Angela Rayner will be given a cabinet position, although she is not as close to Mr Burnham as others.
Lucy Powell, who was sacked by Mr Starmer before being elected as deputy party leader, is a close ally of Mr Burnham and will certainly get a cabinet job.
The announcements from Downing Street will emerge rapidly on Monday, with the king having to sign off on every post, leading to a degree of turbulence in government. In total, Mr Burnham will place more than 100 MPs, including junior ministers and whips, on the government “payroll”.
His immediate challenge will be to unite a party that has endured weeks of uncertainty, while also convincing voters that Labour has entered a new chapter as he tries to surmount Britain’s economic challenges.