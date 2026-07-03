Andy Burnham takes politics to Reddit for public scrutiny

Reddit and Instagram have become the chosen platforms for debate by Britain’s prime minister-in-waiting Andy Burnham, as he chooses to tackle questions from the less predictable corners of social media.

The move represents an experiment in direct democracy and suggests Britain's political engagement is shifting beyond traditional channels.

It also exposes Mr Burnham to a level of public scrutiny that reaches beyond typical media access.

Among Reddit users it has been well received with some thanking him for doing an “AMA”..."ask me anything".

In a short video, Mr Burnham posted: “Hi, it's Andy here. Ask Me Anything! I will be online Friday 3rd July at 5pm to answer some of your questions.”

The platform, which has 423 million weekly visitors, was quick to respond.

'Antonio S3' also did not hold back. “Can you give me reasons to trust you? It kinda feels like you're just a continuation of Starmer's policies.”

“What are your top 4 favourite films?” asked another.

The Reddit logo. Likely future UK prime minister Andy Burnham has taken to social media to be questioned on a range of issues. AFP Info

The questions, all framed in polite fashion, ranged from his policies on changing Britain’s voting system, a social media ban on under-16s, closer alignment to the EU and perhaps the most important: “how are you going to fix the economy?”

There was a focus on the Middle East too. “Would you make it illegal to advertise or buy land in the occupied West Bank” and “Are you going to enforce sanctions on goods from illegal [Israeli] settlements?”

A number thanked him for establishing a “direct line” with voters, something that most political parties have overlooked.

Reddit users choose the agenda by upvoting or downvoting questions. Unlike a conventional interview, there is no presenter to steer the conversation or move it on. The audience decides which issues matter.

The most “upvoted” questions were about Britain’s costly pension triple lock, which Labour pledges not to change. But “is it time to abolish the triple lock?” or “Any plans to tackle the Triple Lock nightmare” were the most engaged questions.

Instagram has also been used as an informal channel with short videos from constituency visits and Westminster engagements, largely to cultivate familiarity alongside authority.

However, Reddit’s algorithm rewards immediacy and controversy, often prioritising the most provocative questions and Instagram drives personality-driven communication.

A pro-EU campaigner holds up a sign of Andy Burnham outside Parliament in London. EPA Info

The emergence of these platforms as venues for serious political discussion reflects a broader change in public expectations with people wanting politicians to engage on platforms where conversations are already taking place.

After student loans, taxation, AI's impact on jobs and youth unemployment came military spending and whether the former Manchester mayor was “locked into” funding for the defence investment plan.

That subject was also raised in his first major broadcast interview on LBC radio with political pundit Andrew Marr.

Asked about the government’s defence investment plan and a likely £5 billion funding gap, Mr Burnham conceded he had not been part of the full internal discussions but said the issue could not be avoided.

“I regard it as something that the country has to face up to very seriously,” he said. “We’re in a changing world. The nature of the threat is changing. I will take my responsibilities fully to fund the defence investment plan… no compromise on the security of the nation.”

The digital experiment offers both opportunity and risk. But the Reddit appearance suggests a politician prepared to expose himself to unscripted exchanges at a time when many public figures prefer controlled messaging.

It will be a judgement of his leadership whether it continues if, as expected, he becomes prime minister in a few weeks.