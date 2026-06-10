US leads worldwide condemnation of Iran's 'lethal plotting'

The US has joined Britain and a host of other nations in condemning “the lethal plotting and other malign actions” by Iranian agents overseas, including attempts to kill, kidnap and intimidate.

The statement, backed by 22 countries, demanded an immediate halt to Tehran’s illicit activities in Europe, North America and Australia.

It said the use by Iranian security services of international and local criminal groups was “deplorable”.

Four Hatzola ambulances were set on fire in an 'antisemitic hate crime' in London. Getty Images Info

The united denunciation came amid an escalation in the Middle East conflict, with both the US and Iran trading strikes that threaten to derail efforts to end the war.

US President Donald Trump has warned Tehran would “pay the price” for stalled peace talks.

The latest clashes came after a US helicopter patrolling the Strait of Hormuz was shot down, which the President blamed on Tehran.

Signatories to the statement, which included Ireland, Canada, Sweden, Portugal and New Zealand, condemned “the lethal plotting and other malign actions in Europe, North America and Australia … against Iranian dissidents, journalists and Jewish and Israeli communities and interests”.

It added: “We stand united in our determination to protect our countries and our people against these threats.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran must halt these actions now.

King Charles III at Golders Green following anti-Semitic attacks. James Manning/PA Wire Info

“The relationship between the Iranian security services and international and local criminal groups is long-standing.

“Their use of these groups is deplorable. Attempts to kill, kidnap, harass, intimidate, or otherwise attack people on our soil, undermines national sovereignty and international norms.

“These actions must stop immediately.

“We commend the work of countries to counter these activities, and we are together resolved to undertake further measures to halt them.”