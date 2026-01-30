Prince William to visit Saudi Arabia as UK hopes for fighter jet deal

Prince William will travel to Saudi Arabia next month as Britain makes a diplomatic push to secure the country's involvement in its sixth-generation fighter jet programme.

The Prince of Wales is making his first official trip to Saudi Arabia in a diplomatic capacity, from February 9 to 11, at the request of the UK government.

The visit coincides with the World Defence Show in Riyadh, where Britain is attempting to broaden international backing for its next-generation Tempest combat aircraft project.

A model of the GCAP Tempest. Getty

BAE Systems is the UK’s major participant at the exhibition and the main firm behind the Global Combat Air Programme (GCAP), in partnership with Japan’s Mitsubushi Heavy Industries and Italy’s Leonardo.

The Tempest, which with its stealth and electronic capabilities will become the most advanced fighter jet once it is operational in 2035, could give Saudi Arabia a significant military boost.

Prince William, a former RAF search and rescue pilot, is likely to meet Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman and other senior Saudi leaders. This will reinforce his role as Britain’s senior royal representative abroad, as he prepares for future duties as sovereign while his father, King Charles III, continues to receive cancer treatment.

Kensington Palace briefed that the trip, which comes as the two countries approach a century of diplomatic relations in 2027, was to “celebrate growing trade, energy and investment ties”.

It will be Prince William's first Middle East visit since he paid his condolences on the death of Kuwait’s Emir Sheikh Nawaf Al Ahmad Al Sabah in 2023. He also visited the UAE in 2022 for the Expo 2020 show.

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman with Prince William and his father, then Prince Charles, during a visit to the UK in 2018. Getty Images

British and Saudi royal relations have been strong since Queen Elizabeth II first visited the kingdom in 1979, meeting King Khalid bin Abdulaziz, with both households sharing a mutual appreciation for horse racing.

But defence has become a central pillar of the relationship, with Britain selling Saudi Arabia many fighter jets. As well as Tempest potentially joining the list of sales, the UK hopes Riyadh could become a strategic partner as well as a major financial and industrial investor.

Saudi Arabia is understood to be keen to join the project, which would spread the estimated $76 billion development costs, and sees it as part of the Vision 2030 strategy to build its own defence manufacturing base.

However, Japan has voiced caution over expanding the partnership with concerns over technology transfer, timelines and political risk.

Italy has taken a more positive stance, arguing that Saudi financial strength and industrial plans could reinforce the programme.

British officials have said discussions are continuing over what form Saudi involvement could take, ranging from industrial workshare to phased participation over immediate full partner status.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer visited Saudi Arabia in 2024 and more recently the UK chancellor and foreign secretary have made trips.

Prince William’s visit also emphasises Britain’s desire to strengthen relationships with key Middle Eastern countries amid challenging global geopolitics.