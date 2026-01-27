UK police to use chatbots as first line in crime fighting

Police in the UK are introducing chatbots to help respond to non-urgent calls, so officers can deal with emergencies quicker.

The use of the chatbot, named Bobbi, is part of a drive to embrace technology. Other AI technology, including live facial recognition, will be rolled out in the biggest shake-up in policing for decades, announced by Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood.

The major changes were revealed in the UK government’s White Paper on police reforms, which also aims to create a “British FBI” called the National Police Service (NPS) and drastically reduce the number of police forces.

Ms Mahmood announced that £115 million ($157.9 million) will be spent on the technology revolution, overseen by a national centre known as Police.AI.

The aim is to free up officers from time-consuming tasks such as producing and redacting files before court cases and analysing footage from CCTV, doorbell and body cameras. Using AI to complete such tasks would release six million policing hours each year, the equivalent of 3,000 full-time officers.

Thames Valley Police has been using the Bobbi chatbot to tackle non-urgent calls. Photo: Thames Valley Police

The Home Office says chatbots will “create efficiencies in triaging non-urgent online queries” and will be asked to decide whether a 111 call is directed to an officer, a call handler or another emergency service.

Ms Mahmood said “criminals are operating in increasingly sophisticated ways”, but “some police forces are still fighting crime with analogue methods”.

“We will roll out state-of-the-art tech to get more officers on the streets and put rapists and murderers behind bars," she added.

British police forces have been struggling with call volumes. London's Met Police recently revealed that only 15 per cent of 999 calls made are genuine emergencies.

In the past year, Met call handlers have been contacted by people frustrated by delivery drivers not turning up, someone who had a spider in their room and another whose dog was not coming back into the house.

Two forces, Thames Valley and Hampshire and Isle of Wight, launched a Bobbi AI chatbot system last year. Police officers are also know as “bobbies” after Robert Peel, who set up the police service in the 1840s. The pilot system answers frequently asked, non-emergency questions and help ease pressure on call handlers.

Matt Jukes, the Met's Deputy Commissioner, denied that using AI would end the role of “beat” officers patrolling the streets, as represented by the lead character in the TV drama Dixon of Dock Green. “The difference for Dixon of Dock Green after these reforms is that in his or her hand will be officer-controlled facial recognition technology and AI, leading them to prioritise the work in their area," he said.

The “elite” NPS will tackle serious crime, merging the existing National Crime Agency, Counter Terror Policing, the National Police Air Service and National Roads Policing into a single organisation.

Work to set up the NPS will start this year and it is believed it will be finalised in the next parliament. A review to establish how many regional forces to cut will report back this summer, with some mergers expected by the next general election.