Street made of gold to be built at new Dubai shopping destination

Dubai has paved the way for a street made of gold in a new district hosting more than 1,000 gold and jewellery retailers.

The plans were unveiled on Tuesday for the emirate's new “home of gold”. Property company Ithra Dubai will be behind the Deira development, according to Dubai's Media Office.

A feature of Dubai Gold District will be “the world’s first Gold Street, a street constructed using gold, created as a distinctive attraction for tourists and visitors to the district”, the media office reported.

“The launch of Dubai Gold District represents a defining moment in our city's evolution as a global destination for commerce, culture and tourism,” said Ahmed Al Khaja, chief executive of Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), part of the emirate's Department of Economy and Tourism.

“Gold is deeply woven into the cultural and commercial fabric of Dubai, symbolising our heritage, prosperity, and enduring spirit of enterprise.

“Through this landmark destination, we not only celebrate that legacy but also reimagine it for a new era shaped by creativity and sustainability.”

The new district, he said, “will play a pivotal role in attracting international visitors, driving investment, and reinforcing our reputation as the best city in the world to visit, live and work in”.

“With the launch of Dubai Gold District, we are advancing a significant new chapter in the city’s gold and jewellery landscape,” said Issam Galadari, chief executive of Ithra Dubai.

“By uniting heritage, scale, and opportunity, the district brings together a significant and diverse ecosystem of traders, investors, retailers and global brands, serving shoppers and visitors across international markets and key global trade corridors.”

Dubai Media Office said further details of the development would be released in phases.