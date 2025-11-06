Algerian criminal hunted by police after accidental release from UK prison

An Algerian criminal accidentally released from prison while waiting to be deported from the UK is being hunted by police.
Brahim Kaddour-Cherif, 24, was mistakenly released from Wandsworth prison in London on October 29 but the Metropolitan Police have said they were first informed six days later.
The incident has led to a political storm in the UK with David Lammy, the Justice Secretary and Deputy Prime Minister, under fire after reports suggested he was aware of Kaddour-Cherif’s release.
During Prime Minister’s Questions (PMQs), when he stood in for the absent Keir Starmer, the Justice Secretary refused to address the issue when repeatedly questioned by opposition Conservatives.
Kaddour-Cherif first entered the UK legally as a visitor in 2019 but was flagged and suspected of overstaying his visa in February 2020.
The Algerian has least 10 previous charges or convictions for sex offences, theft and assaults. The Met Police have released images of him being arrested in September.
The force say he is believed to have links to Tower Hamlets, in east London, and was also known to spend time in the Westminster area, the centre of the UK capital.
Commander Paul Trevers, who is overseeing the manhunt, said: “Cherif has had a six-day head start but we are working urgently to close the gap and establish his whereabouts."
Justice minister Alex Davies-Jones said she was “furious” about the situation, which follows the accidental release of Hadush Kebatu, an Ethiopian asylum seeker who was convicted of sexually assaulting a girl while staying at a hotel in Epping, near London.
Ms Davies-Jones said: “We are convening the [prison] governors to ensure that this doesn’t happen again. It’s not going to be fixed overnight, sadly, I don’t have a magic wand, but we are putting plans in place to actually fix the issues.”
Kaddour-Cherif’s was convicted of exposing himself in Walthamstow, north-east London, in March 2024, and burglary at the Royal Society of Literature at Somerset House in central London in November that year. In January this year he was fined for assault by beating.
Court records show he was being held in an immigration removal centre, at Colnbrook near Heathrow Airport, in June, indicating he was being readied for deportation.
But he was then moved to alternative custody to face trial at Southwark Crown Court for various offences.
He was sentenced to six weeks in jail for possession of a knife. One count of burglary and another of handling stolen goods were also on the charge sheet at the hearing, but there was no record of a plea being entered to either charge.
Kaddour-Cherif was also accused of burglary in Walthamstow and a case management hearing had been due to take place this month at Snaresbrook Crown Court, east London.
The Ministry of Justice defended Mr Lammy’s actions and pinned the blame on the crisis facing prisons on the previous Conservative government.
“The crisis in the prison system this government inherited is such that basic information about individual cases can take unacceptably long to reach ministers,” a representative said.
They added that when Mr Lammy entered the House of commons on Wednesday to field PMQs, "he had not been accurately informed of key details including the offender’s immigration status".
