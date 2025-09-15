Israeli officers banned from prestigious UK defence academy

Israelis have been banned from enrolling in a prestigious British military academy, marking a further falling-out in diplomatic relations between the two countries.

Starting from next year, no Israeli military personnel will be able to take the intense, year-long course at the Royal College of Defence Studies (RCDS), the UK Ministry of Defence confirmed to The National.

It is understood that several Israeli officers have undertaken courses at the college in the last two years, gaining a postgraduate certificate in international security studies.

In a move that will further strain Britain’s relationship with the country, the ministry stated that the reason behind the ban was that Israel’s renewed operations in Gaza were “wrong”.

“UK military educational courses have long been open to personnel from a wide range of countries, with all UK military courses emphasising compliance with international humanitarian law,” the ministry said. “However, the Israeli Government's decision to further escalate its military operation in Gaza is wrong.” It is the first time that the RCDS has excluded Israelis.

A defence source told The National that while five members of the Israeli army were currently “involved in non-combat academic courses” in the UK, any “further Israeli participation in UK-run courses has now been paused”.

However, the decision has been condemned by Israeli officers, who have called it “a profoundly dishonourable act of disloyalty to an ally at war”.

In a letter to the ministry, seen by The Telegraph, Maj Gen Amir Baram, a former student at the RCDS, called it a “discriminatory act” that was a “disgraceful break with Britain’s proud tradition of tolerance – and plain decency”.

The officer, who is the director general of Israel’s Defence Ministry, added that the move was made while Israel was “defending international shipping from Houthi aggression” while also “preventing nuclear weapons from falling into the hands of an Islamist regime that chants ‘Death to England'”.

A Merkava tank at the Gaza border. AFP

“Frankly, Israel’s exclusion is nothing less than an act of self-sabotage of British security,” he wrote.

The courses are attended by senior military officers and civil servants regarded as being on the fast track in their professions with about 110 enrolling each year at the academy nestled between embassies in London’s Belgravia.

RCDS is also an excellent melting pot of different nationalities where long-lasting contacts are made that can significantly help Britain in its international relations.

While the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst teaches recruits to become junior officers RCDS takes on people usually at the rank of brigadier or colonel. It describes itself as “a world-renowned institution committed to developing strategic thinkers … who have the potential to reach the highest ranks”.

The UK government's decision follows a series of moves to pressure the country to cease its Gaza offensive with Israeli officials banned from the DSEI arms fair last week, cabinet members sanctioned as well as a partial arms embargo.

Britain will also join several other western countries later this month in announcing recognition of a Palestinian state at the UN General Assembly.

