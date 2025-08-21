UK summons Israel's Tzipi Hotovely for rebuke on settlements plan

Israeli Ambassador to the UK Tzipi Hotovely has been summoned by officials who condemned new settlement plans as unacceptable and a breach of international law.

Israel's approval of a major settlement in Palestine’s occupied West Bank saw more than 20 countries come together behind a joint statement calling for a rethink on Thursday.

The E1 settlement east of Jerusalem would effectively cut the West Bank in a way that would make communication internally impossible.

In the joint statement, foreign ministers from the UK, EU and 20 other countries called on Israel to reverse the decision, saying it is unacceptable and a breach of international law.

“We condemn this decision and call for its immediate reversal in the strongest terms,” it said. “Unilateral action by the Israeli government undermines our collective desire for security and prosperity in the Middle East.”

The E1 settlement has been under consideration by Israel for at least two decades, but has previously been prevented by pressure from the US.

Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich examines a map that shows the long-frozen E1 settlement scheme. REUTERS / Ronen Zvulun / File Photo

Israel’s Finance Minister, Bezalel Smotrich, who has been sanctioned by the UK, said the decision “buries the idea of a Palestinian state, because there is nothing to recognise and no one to recognise”.

The 20-plus countries warned that Israel could see this move backfire.

“Minister Smotrich says this plan will make a two-state solution impossible by dividing any Palestinian state and restricting Palestinian access to Jerusalem,” it said. “This brings no benefits to the Israeli people. Instead, it risks undermining security and fuels further violence and instability, taking us further away from peace.

The separation wall next to the Arab neighborhood of Al-Eizariya, near where the Israeli government says housing units will be built as part of the E1 settlement development project, Thursday, Aug. 21, 2025. (AP Photo / Ohad Zwigenberg)

“The Government of Israel still has an opportunity to stop the E1 plan going any further. We encourage them to urgently retract this plan.

“The Israeli government must stop settlement construction in line with UNSC Resolution 2334 and remove their restrictions on the finances of the Palestinian Authority.”

Signatories included the UK, France, Australia, Canada and Italy.

Belgium, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, Iceland, Ireland, Japan, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Slovenia, Spain and Sweden also signed the statement, as did the European Commission's foreign affairs chief.