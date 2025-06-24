Iranian 'hostile activity' highlighted as threat in UK security review

A British national security review has warned that the country must be ready for destabilising foreign activity to lead to a full-scale war.
The review warned that the outbreak of fighting between Israel and Iran should be seen as threat to the UK after Iranian infiltration into UK society.
We have to guard properly against those threats and we will do so
Keir Starmer,
prime minister
"Iranian hostile activity on British soil is also increasing, as part of the Iranian regime’s efforts to silence its critics abroad as well as directly threatening the UK," it said. "This follows years of aggressive and destabilising activity by the Iranian regime, which has included activity specifically targeted against UK interests at home and overseas."
The national security strategy released on Tuesday suggested the UK faced an age of radical uncertainty and ultimately needs to actively prepare for the possibility of a nuclear confrontation. Russia, China and even sub-state groups such as Yemen's Houthis were all identified in a range of growing dangers.
One response set to be announced on Wednesday is a strengthening of the UK’s nuclear deterrent with the purchase of 12 new fighter jets, which add an airborne capability to the sea-based submarine fleet operated by the UK.
“We are facing daily challenges on the home front. So whether that’s cyber attacks, which are very, very frequent and very, very serious, whether that is a focus on energy security," said Prime Minister Keir Starmer, who travelled to the Nato summit as the review was released. "In an era of radical uncertainty we can no longer take peace for granted, which is why my government is investing in our national security."
"You’ve seen state actions by Iran and Russia. In the United Kingdom, we have to guard properly against those threats and we will do so.”
The review added that the hostile activity on British soil from countries such as Iran threatened the public, critical national infrastructure and ultimately prosperity.
"For the first time in many years, we have to actively prepare for the possibility of the UK homeland coming under direct threat, potentially in a wartime scenario," the review added.
Mr Starmer's government has pledged, along with other Nato members, to increase spending on security to five per cent of gross domestic product by 2035. The total includes 3.5 per cent on defence and 1.5 per cent on the broader issues of security and resilience, like those addressed in Tuesday's review.
US President Donald Trump singled out Spain for criticism after Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez declared Madrid did not need to meet Washington's demand for a common spending target. "There's always a problem with Spain," he said.
The UK spends 2.3 per cent of national income on defence and says that will rise to 2.6 per cent by 2027. It has said it will need a review after 2030 to set a road map for the rise above three per cent.
On Wednesday, the summit's final statement will be focused on affirming Mr Trump's demands.
SM Town Live is on Friday, April 6 at Autism Rocks Arena, Dubai. Tickets are Dh375 at www.platinumlist.net
UAE currency: the story behind the money in your pockets
Global Fungi Facts
• Scientists estimate there could be as many as 3 million fungal species globally
• Only about 160,000 have been officially described leaving around 90% undiscovered
• Fungi account for roughly 90% of Earth's unknown biodiversity
• Forest fungi help tackle climate change, absorbing up to 36% of global fossil fuel emissions annually and storing around 5 billion tonnes of carbon in the planet's topsoil
Pharaoh's curse
British aristocrat Lord Carnarvon, who funded the expedition to find the Tutankhamun tomb, died in a Cairo hotel four months after the crypt was opened.
He had been in poor health for many years after a car crash, and a mosquito bite made worse by a shaving cut led to blood poisoning and pneumonia.
Reports at the time said Lord Carnarvon suffered from “pain as the inflammation affected the nasal passages and eyes”.
Decades later, scientists contended he had died of aspergillosis after inhaling spores of the fungus aspergillus in the tomb, which can lie dormant for months. The fact several others who entered were also found dead withiin a short time led to the myth of the curse.
AL%20BOOM
%3Cp%20style%3D%22text-align%3Ajustify%3B%22%3E%26nbsp%3B%26nbsp%3B%26nbsp%3BDirector%3AAssad%20Al%20Waslati%26nbsp%3B%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%20style%3D%22text-align%3Ajustify%3B%22%3E%0DStarring%3A%20Omar%20Al%20Mulla%2C%20Badr%20Hakami%20and%20Rehab%20Al%20Attar%0D%3Cbr%3E%0D%3Cbr%3EStreaming%20on%3A%20ADtv%0D%3Cbr%3E%0D%3Cbr%3ERating%3A%203.5%2F5%0D%3Cbr%3E%0D%3Cbr%3E%3C%2Fp%3E%0A
Squad
Ali Kasheif, Salim Rashid, Khalifa Al Hammadi, Khalfan Mubarak, Ali Mabkhout, Omar Abdulrahman, Mohammed Al Attas, Abdullah Ramadan, Zayed Al Ameri (Al Jazira), Mohammed Al Shamsi, Hamdan Al Kamali, Mohammed Barghash, Khalil Al Hammadi (Al Wahda), Khalid Essa, Mohammed Shaker, Ahmed Barman, Bandar Al Ahbabi (Al Ain), Al Hassan Saleh, Majid Suroor (Sharjah) Walid Abbas, Ahmed Khalil (Shabab Al Ahli), Tariq Ahmed, Jasim Yaqoub (Al Nasr), Ali Saleh, Ali Salmeen (Al Wasl), Hassan Al Muharami (Baniyas)
Key facilities
- Olympic-size swimming pool with a split bulkhead for multi-use configurations, including water polo and 50m/25m training lanes
- Premier League-standard football pitch
- 400m Olympic running track
- NBA-spec basketball court with auditorium
- 600-seat auditorium
- Spaces for historical and cultural exploration
- An elevated football field that doubles as a helipad
- Specialist robotics and science laboratories
- AR and VR-enabled learning centres
- Disruption Lab and Research Centre for developing entrepreneurial skills
All%20The%20Light%20We%20Cannot%20See%20
%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ECreator%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ESteven%20Knight%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EStars%3A%C2%A0%3C%2Fstrong%3EMark%20Ruffalo%2C%20Hugh%20Laurie%2C%20Aria%20Mia%20Loberti%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ERating%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E1%2F5%C2%A0%3C%2Fp%3E%0A
A MINECRAFT MOVIE
Director: Jared Hess
Starring: Jack Black, Jennifer Coolidge, Jason Momoa
Rating: 3/5
The specs
Engine: 2.0-litre 4-cyl
Power: 153hp at 6,000rpm
Torque: 200Nm at 4,000rpm
Transmission: 6-speed auto
Price: Dh99,000
On sale: now