Bo Wang, left, king of Hongphoi village in his Konyak tribal house during a community gathering in India's Nagaland state. AFP
Bo Wang, left, king of Hongphoi village in his Konyak tribal house during a community gathering in India's Nagaland state. AFP

News

UK

British auction house cancels sale of human skull after Indian activists demand its return

Sale of 19th century horned skull from Nagaland triggers 'decolonisation' row

Neil Murphy
Neil Murphy

October 10, 2024