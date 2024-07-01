Sunak urges wavering Tories to back him and stop Labour majority

A small number of voters could swing the general election result away from a huge Labour majority, UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak will say on Tuesday, adding the outcome of the poll this week is not a “forgone conclusion”.

During the final 48 hours of the election campaign, Mr Sunak will urge wavering Conservative voters to stick with his party.

Latest opinion polls show the Labour Party is on course for a huge majority in Parliament after the election.

The Conservatives have called this an unaccountable “supermajority”, in a bid to dissuade voters who would usually back them from switching to rival political parties.

“The outcome of this election is not a foregone conclusion," Mr Sunak will say in a speech in Oxfordshire, exerpts of which were released early.

"If just 130,000 people switch their vote and lend us their support, we can deny Starmer that supermajority."

His reference to those switching away from Labour refers to an analysis by The Times newspaper of a YouGov poll, which highlights the party’s wide but shallow voter coalition.

“Just think about that: You have the power to use your vote to prevent an unchecked Labour government," Mr Sunak said.

“So, we must redouble our efforts in these final days and deliver the strongest Conservative voice in the next parliament.

“We are fighting for the future of our country and every door we knock on, every leaflet we deliver and every call we do will make a difference.”

Rishi Sunak through the years - in pictures

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak announces July 4 as the date for the 2024 general election at No 10 Downing Street. Here, The National looks back at his political career. Getty Images

He is expected to claim that Conservative MPs will act as local champions for their constituents, who “can be your voice, represent your values and stand up for you”.

Mr Sunak will also say more Tory MPs would help to “prevent Labour from rewriting the rules so that they can stay in power for decades”, pointing to Labour’s proposals to extend voting to 16 and 17-year-olds as among the moves that could entrench the party’s voter base.

“A Labour government would be bad for our country, and an unchecked Labour government would be a disaster from which it would take decades to recover," Mr Sunak will say.

“Between now and Thursday, we have got to get the message out to people that we Conservatives will stand up for you and make sure your voice is heard, your values represented.”