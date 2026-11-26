A Lebanese education organisation helping displaced young people aims to expand its high school-level qualification internationally after winning the Sharjah International Award for Refugee Advocacy and Support.

Alsama Project, which has four centres in refugee camps in Beirut and a fifth in Homs in Syria, provides education to young people who have missed years of schooling because of displacement. It received the Dh500,000 award on Wednesday at a ceremony marking the prize’s 10th anniversary.

The organisation aims to use the prize money to expand its G12++ qualification. The digital high school-equivalent qualification is designed for refugee and displaced youth whose schooling has been interrupted by conflict.

“There are 47 million displaced young people worldwide. Many of them could go to university, and the G12++ will help them to access university and reach the top of the labour market,” Meike Ziervogel, chief executive and co-founder of the Alsama Project, told The National.

“The G12++ is not only for Alsama students. It is for any displaced student in the world who is out of school.”

Alsama provides education to about 1,200 pupils at its centres in the Shatila and Bourj Al Barajneh camps in Beirut, where 40,000 Syrian and Palestinian refugees live, and in Homs.

Its accelerated programme enables young people who cannot read or write to make up for their missed education within six years.

About 3,277 pupils have benefited from the project and at least 16 of the programme's graduates joined universities in Canada, the UK, India and Lebanon this summer.

Alsama Project has education centres in Beirut's Shatila refugee camp. Photo: Alsama Project Show caption: Alsama Project has education centres in Beirut's Shatila ref…

Among them was Louay Alkadro, a 20-year-old from Raqqa. He was unable to continue his education in Syria and worked in clothing and shoe factories to help support his family before joining the programme.

It gave him the foundation to continue his education, and he is now studying business management.

'Give them a chance'

“I joined them [Alsama] when I was 12. Today after completing its six-year programme, I am at university,” he told The National. Without the programme, he added, “I might have been out on the streets, doing something else”.

He hopes Alsama will expand its education centres in north-east Syria. “Many students there need an opportunity. Some of them may be working but they are not happy doing that. We need to give them the chance to study, so their families can be proud of them, and they can contribute to changing their communities.”

Ms Ziervogel helped to set up the Alsama Project after moving with her husband from London to Beirut in 2018 to spend a year working with Syrian refugees.

There she met refugee Kadria Hussein, and they began teaching literacy to girls in the Shatila refugee camp. Many of those girls, in their mid-teens, were already engaged.

Those efforts to improve literacy and numeracy grew in 2020 into the Alsama Project, which educates boys and girls. The project also organises sports matches, particularly cricket, and highlights the importance of gender equality.

Ms Ziervogel gave the example of a student who arrived at Alsama unable to read or write her name and engaged to be married, but who later decided she wanted to go to university.

Alsama Project also organises sports events, including cricket matches. Photo: Matt Kynaston Show caption: Alsama Project also organises sports events, including crick…

“Six years later, she is at York University in Canada, studying psychology on a full scholarship,” she said.

The award, launched in 2017 by the Big Heart Foundation in partnership with the UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR), recognises organisations working to improve the lives of refugees and displaced people through sustainable and innovative initiatives. Its 10th edition received 736 nominations from 57 countries.

Promise of what is to come

Maryam Al Hammadi, an advisory board member of the Big Heart Foundation, said refugees carried with them skills, potential and aspirations despite being forced to leave their homes.

“One of the greatest losses the world suffers during refugee crises is not what people themselves lose, but what the world may lose in terms of their potential,” she said.

The award's 10th anniversary was an opportunity to renew the commitment to refugees rather than simply to celebrate past achievements, she added.

“We do not want this award to be a memory of what we have accomplished, but a promise of what remains to be done.”

Anton Leis Garcia, UNHCR assistant high commissioner for operations, said the award had helped to highlight the needs of refugees and innovative approaches to humanitarian assistance.

He said community organisations, including refugee-led groups, played an important role in responding to humanitarian needs.

“Through UNHCR’s long-standing partnership with the Big Heart Foundation, more than one million displaced people across Africa, Europe and Asia have benefited from support in education, healthcare, shelter and livelihoods,” he said.

“The commitment had made a lasting difference in the lives of countless refugees around the world.”