Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi has requested that the public pray for her father, Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Ruler of Sharjah, as he undergoes surgery.

She did not mention the nature of his ailment or what kind of surgery he was to have in a post on Instagram on Friday.

Sheikha Bodour asked people to pray for Sheikh Dr Sultan's quick recovery. She also expressed hope that he would come through the procedure safely.

"Keep my dad in your prayers; he is in surgery now, our hearts are hanging on by God's mercy, and our hope is high," Sheikha Bodour said. "Pray for him to come out of it unharmed and that God blesses him with quick recovery, and clothe him with the robe of health and wellness."

Sheikha Bodour asked God to grant her father a complete recovery.

"Your prayers mean a lot to us. May a sincere prayer from one of you be healed," she added.