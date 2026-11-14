UAE National Day holidays: How to get nine or five-day break around Eid Al Etihad

The Eid Al Etihad holidays have been announced in the UAE for workers in the public and private sectors. Residents could enjoy an extended break of up to nine or five days, depending on their sector, using only one or two days of annual leave.

Government employees will have a three-day holiday from December 2 to December 4, while private sector workers will get a two-day paid break on December 2 and 3 for Eid Al Etihad, also known as National Day.

How employees can extend holidays

Depending on work schedules and sectors, residents can turn the last public holiday of the year into a longer break without using many annual leave days.

Government employees could extend their three-day official holiday to nine days by taking annual leave on Monday, November 30, and Tuesday, December 1.

Combined with the weekends before and after the holiday, it would give employees a break from Saturday, November 28 to Sunday, December 6.

Private sector employees can also make the most of the midweek break by taking one annual leave day on Friday, December 4.

Combined with the official holiday and the weekend, they could then be away from work from Wednesday, December 2, to Sunday, December 6.

Law on combining public holidays with leave

Private sector employees can request annual leave before or after public holidays if their employer agrees. Employees do not have an automatic right to take annual leave. Employers can schedule or approve leave according to operational requirements.

Under Federal Decree Law No 33 of 2021, public holidays that fall during annual leave are usually counted as part of that leave, unless the employment contract or company policy provides better terms.

Federal government employees are covered by a separate law: Federal Decree Law No 49 of 2022.

Employees can take annual leave consecutively or in separate periods, as long as their line manager approves it. Public holidays and weekends are usually not included in the annual leave calculation.

In both the private and public sectors, employees need approval for their leave dates and cannot choose them freely.