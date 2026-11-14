UAE health ranking: Good on sugar taxes and vaccines, but tobacco control lags

The UAE has been ranked 23rd out of 114 countries for its readiness to prevent disease, gaining strong ratings for vaccination and curbing sugary drinks, but scoring poorly on tobacco control.

The first Preventive Health Readiness Index, compiled by FTI Consulting, assessed 27 indicators across four areas: policy and governance, funding and incentives, digital health and data, and access and capacity.

It measured how effectively countries are working to prevent diseases, rather than only how effectively they respond after illness occurs. The results framed each nation’s capabilities to prevent disease and deal with future health demands.

The UK topped the rankings, followed by Finland, Australia, Norway and Sweden. However, the highest-ranked country scored just 77.8 points, highlighting the challenges nations face to strengthen preventive health care.

Ambulances outside a hospital in London. The UK topped the Preventive Health Readiness Index. EPA Show caption: Ambulances outside a hospital in London. The UK topped the P…

“Traditionally, when we assess healthcare systems, we tend to focus a lot on how much a country spends, the quality of its hospitals or outcomes such as life expectancy and disease burdens,” said Karim El Msan, co-author of the index.

“While these are all very important measures, they only tell us what has already happened. What has been missing is a consistent way to assess whether countries have the policies, resources, infrastructures and the capabilities in place to prevent diseases before they occur.

“This index actually looks at whether a country is ready to prevent disease.”

Digital health data

The UAE achieved a score of 100 for its policies to reduce sugary drink consumption, reflecting the introduction of excise taxes on sweetened beverages.

Introduced in 2017, the tax initially applied a flat 50 per cent rate to carbonated drinks. It has since shifted to a system where rates are determined by the amount of sugar per 100ml.

The policy has encouraged manufacturers to reformulate products and introduce healthier alternatives, as the UAE seeks to address obesity and diabetes.

The Emirates' strong performance in digital health adoption, use of health data and population intelligence gave it another positive finding.

However, tobacco control emerged as a significant weakness, with the UAE scoring just 45 in this category despite imposing a 100 per cent tax on traditional tobacco products and electronic smoking devices.

By comparison, the UK scored 82.5 and Finland 80 for their tobacco policies. A standard pack of 20 cigarettes costs about Dh90 in the UK and Dh50 in Finland, compared with approximately Dh20 in the UAE.

“Effective prevention on its own isn't about a single policy or intervention,” Mr El Msan said. “It's more about building a system that addresses the risk factors, prevents disease and detects it early to minimise long-term impact.”

He added that measures such as taxes on sugary drinks and tobacco could help fund wider preventive health initiatives, while education and awareness remained essential to changing behaviour.

Some middle-income countries, including Thailand, also performed better than wealthier nations, suggesting that preventive healthcare depends not simply on national wealth but on how effectively governments connect policy, investment, data and healthcare services.

Doctors said improved understanding of regular health checks and early screening could further strengthen the UAE's disease prevention.

Dr Maryam Mojtabavi, an infectious diseases specialist at NMC Royal Hospital, Sharjah, said breast cancer screening programmes and national guidelines had encouraged more women to seek medical assessments earlier.

“Similarly, routine checks for diabetes, hypertension and cardiovascular risk factors provide opportunities to identify health concerns before they develop into serious complications.

“The challenge is to ensure that screening is followed by appropriate medical advice, intervention and continued follow-up.”

Vaccination rates

Vaccination remains one of the most effective ways to prevent infectious diseases.

The UAE's National Immunisation Programme provides an important foundation for protecting the community.

The country scored 82 for its vaccination programme, outperforming the overall index scores of the UK, Finland and Australia, the three highest-ranked countries.

A sign for a Covid-19 vaccination centre in Dubai in February 2021. The index rated the UAE highly for its vaccination policies. AFP Show caption: A sign for a Covid-19 vaccination centre in Dubai in Februar…

Dr Lalu Chacko, group medical director at Medcare Hospitals and Medical Centre, said the UAE had made progress in encouraging people to take a more proactive approach to their health.

“Initiatives such as vaccination programmes, breast cancer screening and public fitness campaigns have helped bring greater attention to the importance of preventing illnesses rather than simply treating them.

“Overall, the UAE is moving in a positive direction, with growing emphasis on awareness, early detection and healthier lifestyles,” he said.

“The continued focus should be on making preventive health care accessible, encouraging regular health checks and helping people take small but consistent steps towards better long-term health.”