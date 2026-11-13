Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed attends Luxembourg embassy's 15th anniversary celebration in Abu Dhabi

Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, attended a celebration in Abu Dhabi to mark a milestone in relations between the UAE and Luxembourg.

The event was organised by the embassy of Luxembourg on Thursday to commemorate 15 years since the site opened in the capital. It was attended by Xavier Bettel, Luxembourg's Deputy Prime Minister, Minister for Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, and Minister of Development Co-operation and Humanitarian Affairs.

The gathering brought together several senior officials, ambassadors and members of the diplomatic corps accredited to the UAE. That reflected the broad international interest in the two countries' strengthening ties.

Sheikh Abdullah said relations between the UAE and Luxembourg were built on strong ties of friendship, mutual respect and shared interests. Both countries remain committed to deepening co-operation across a variety of fields, he added.

Sheikh Abdullah described the occasion as an important milestone in bilateral relations, saying it showed the depth of ties between the countries and their shared commitment to advancing co-operation in support of their ambitions for sustainable development and prosperity.

The celebration also served as an opportunity to review the progress of bilateral relations over the years, highlighting the countries' continued efforts to expand co-operation across various sectors.

Luxembourg, one of the EU's founding members and a major global financial centre, has maintained strong ties with the UAE across trade, investment and diplomatic channels since the country's embassy was established in 2011.