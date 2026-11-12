British national wins $1 million in Duty Free draw after trying for 20 years

A British national who lived in the UAE for 30 years has won $1 million in the Dubai Duty Free draw.

After two decades of trying, the former Dubai resident finally struck gold in the latest Millennium Millionaire draw. She plans to invest her winnings.

MC Jones, a 60-year-old British national now living in Italy, became the latest millionaire in the popular promotion. She bought three tickets online on October 27.

Overwhelmed by the unexpected win, Ms Jones said: “What can I say? I'm so surprised! Thank you, Dubai Duty Free. I will encourage everyone to participate and not give up hope. Their luck will come one day, too.”

She said she “will definitely make a good investment” with her newfound fortune. She is the 18th British national to win $1 million in the Millennium Millionaire draw since its launch in 1999.

Two participants won luxury vehicles in the Dubai Duty Free Finest Surprise promotion.

Ravinder Toor, a 54-year-old Australian who is planning to move Dubai, won a Range Rover SE P360 in Santorini black. She bought her winning ticket online on October 23 for Finest Surprise Series 1968.

Toor, a mother of three who has lived in Sydney since 1995, works for a property development company and has taken part in Dubai Duty Free's promotions for two years.

She said: “My dream came true, so everyone should take the opportunity … and try their luck by purchasing a ticket in this amazing promotion.”

Meanwhile, Rubil Kanjayi, a 45-year-old Indian living in Al Ain, won a BMW R 1300 R motorcycle in Snapper Rocks blue.

Mr Kanjayi's bought his winning ticket in Finest Surprise Series 686 online on November 5. The father of two, who works at a discount centre, has been taking part in the draw for three years.

Launched in 1999, the Millennium Millionaire promotion has become one of Dubai Duty Free's most recognisable campaigns, attracting participants from around the world with the chance to win US$1 million.