'I am incredibly grateful': Former maths teacher from India wins Dh25 million Big Ticket jackpot

A former maths teacher from India has found the formula for success after scooping the Dh25 million jackpot in the latest Big Ticket draw.

Meena Sareen, who has lived in the UAE for nearly 18 years, was announced as the grand prize winner during Tuesday's live draw. Originally from Punjab, the homemaker, who lives in Dubai with her husband, said she was still coming to terms with the life-changing win.

Ms Sareen said she had been entering Big Ticket draws for about four years and had been buying tickets every month for more than a year, sharing the cost with two other people, with whom she will share the winnings.

She recalled the moment she received the call telling her she had won.

“It was an overwhelming feeling of excitement, shock and disbelief. I felt lightheaded and as though my feet were heavy on the ground at the same time. I am incredibly grateful and still trying to take it all in.

“While it is too early to decide exactly how we will use the prize money, one thing I know for certain is that a meaningful portion will go towards supporting charitable causes and helping family members who are in need.”

Ms Sareen's win was one of several major prizes announced during the draw. Kaja Thooliyath, an Indian expatriate living in Al Ain, won a new Range Rover Velar in the Dream Car draw.

In another emotional moment, Inesh Mohan and his wife were awarded Dh90,000 in additional prize money through the Richard and Bouchra's Choice Award.

The couple, from Sri Lanka and South Africa, had previously won Dh10,000 as consolation prize winners in the fourth season of Dear Big Ticket.

Their seven-year-old son, Zack, has a severe neurological condition and requires round-the-clock care. He is deaf, blind and bedridden.

The couple's long-held dream has been to provide their son with a home of his own. They had invested in a property but later struggled to meet the payments, leaving them facing legal action from the developer.

The family had been invited to the Big Ticket office to collect their initial Dh10,000 prize when they received the unexpected news that Richard and Bouchra had selected them for the special award.

The couple said the surprise left them overwhelmed with happiness, and they planned to put the money towards settling their outstanding property payments.

They thanked Big Ticket and the award's benefactors for helping them move closer to achieving their dream of securing a home for Zack.

Meanwhile, Big Ticket has launched its November promotion, with another Dh25 million grand prize set to be awarded on December 3. Five consolation prize winners will receive Dh100,000 each during the live draw.