Emirates Loves Syria: More than 55,000 attend Dubai event celebrating Syrian culture

More than 55,000 people gathered at Dubai's Zabeel Park on Saturday to celebrate Syrian culture and heritage at the second edition of Emirates Loves Syria.

Syrian President Ahmad Al Shara delivered a televised address to the Syrian community in the UAE during the event, which was also attended by Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence.

Syrian culture, food, music and heritage took centre stage, with a headline performance by Syrian singer Assala Nasri. The festival brought together prominent Syrian figures, business leaders and families in a festive showcase of Syrian heritage.

Speaking at the celebration, Sheikh Nahyan said relations between the UAE and Syria are rooted in history and built on mutual respect, sincere brotherhood and positive coexistence, according to the UAE Government Media Office statement.

Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak addressing more than 55,000 Syrians who attended the Emirates Loves Syria event. Show caption: Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak addressing more than 55,000 Syrian…

He affirmed that the UAE, under President Sheikh Mohamed, supports every effort and initiative that advances Syria and brings security, peace and stability to all its regions. Sheikh Nahyan also praised the Syrian community's contribution to the UAE's development, describing its members as "a distinguished model of giving and achievement".

The event included panel discussions, community and family activities. Visitors explored an exhibition on Syria's history and culture, along with an interactive photo zone featuring scenes from Damascus, Aleppo, Homs, Hama, Latakia, Tartus, and Daraa.

The festive atmosphere showcased the richness and diversity of Syrian culture. Show caption: The festive atmosphere showcased the richness and diversity …

The festival also offered 30 stalls for Syrian home businesses and 40 restaurants and kiosks serving authentic Syrian cuisine.

A group of Syrian achievers in the UAE were honoured for their contributions in art, media, medicine, business, and design. Honorees included actors Mona Wassef, Jamal Suleiman, and Abed Fahd; Dr Ghassan Altawil, consultant ophthalmologist and vitreoretinal surgeon; and Mai Alghajari, President of the Syrian Emirati Council for Entrepreneurs.

Prominent Syrian figures and business leaders from the UAE community joined the celebration. Show caption: Prominent Syrian figures and business leaders from the UAE c…

Dr Mohammad Issam Mahou, a researcher in history and civilisation, and Engineer Maher Mouhajer, founder and chief executive of Mouhajer International Design and Contracting, were also honoured. Sheikh Nahyan described Syria as a land of ancient civilisation and cited Palmyra as one of its enduring landmarks.