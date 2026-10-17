'My soul is Iraqi, my heart is Emirati': Iraqi community comes together in celebration in Dubai

Hundreds of members of the Iraqi community in the UAE came together at Expo City Dubai on Saturday to celebrate their heritage and the close ties between their homeland and the Emirates.

The second UAE Loves Iraq event brought Iraqi families and Emirati guests together for a celebration of Iraqi culture, featuring traditional music, food and displays inspired by some of the country's most recognisable landmarks.

Held at the conference centre at Expo City Dubai, the gathering was designed to strengthen cultural ties between the two countries while giving Iraqi residents an opportunity to reconnect with their roots and celebrate their shared identity.

Families dressed in traditional Iraqi clothing enjoyed folk performances and cuisine, while others used the occasion to reunite with friends and members of the community.

Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, attended the event and praised the contribution of Iraqi residents to life in the Emirates.

"This celebration for the Iraqi community in the UAE expresses their love for the UAE and the love of the UAE for Iraq," he said.

"In the UAE, we are proud of the Iraqis living among us. We work to strengthen the bridges of love between the two nations."

Sheikh Nahyan highlighted Iraq's rich cultural heritage and its historic contribution to human civilisation, describing the country as the birthplace of some of humanity's most important innovations.

"The first wheel and the first letters were invented in Iraq. It is the place that witnessed the birth of civilisation. Iraq will always be a beacon of glory," he said.

"Iraq is working towards peace and prosperity, and the UAE is committed to supporting Iraq's progress. The UAE loves Iraq."

A home away from home

For many Iraqi residents, the celebration was an opportunity to reflect on the lives they have built in the Emirates while maintaining a strong connection to their homeland.

Mohammed Al Tawaiji, 48, who has lived in the UAE for 20 years, said he had felt welcome from the moment he arrived.

"I never felt that I was a stranger here. My soul is Iraqi and my heart is Emirati," he told The National.

"I'm proud to be part of this country and to have witnessed its major development."

He said the similarities between Iraqi and Emirati culture had helped him settle into life in the UAE.

"Iraqis and Emiratis both care about educating their younger generations and know how to live alongside people of other nationalities. There are a lot of similarities between the two nations, and that's why I never felt like a stranger here."

Afnan Al Rawi, an Iraqi doctor who has lived in Dubai for 17 years, said the two communities shared traditions and values.

"We have similar traditions, and the most important thing is that we love each other," she said.

"Emiratis understand our accent well, and gatherings like this bring nations closer together and spread positivity."

For younger members of the community who have grown up in the Emirates, the celebration offered a chance to explore their Iraqi identity.

Ali Mohammed, 22, a student at Emirates Aviation, was born in the UAE and considers it his home.

"The UAE is definitely home for me. It is a great place to live, study and work," he said.

"I never felt like a stranger here, and this event is great because I can reunite with my fellow Iraqis."

Keeping traditions alive

For some attendees, the event provided a rare opportunity to meet other Iraqis and enjoy familiar traditions.

Afraa Al Rubaie, who left Iraq many years ago and has lived in Dubai for 25 years, said such gatherings were particularly important for people who had spent much of their lives away from their homeland.

"It's hard to meet other Iraqis at work or in our residential areas, so this event is a chance to come together and enjoy our food, music and rich culture," she said.

"Thanks to the UAE for giving us the opportunity to feel like we are in Iraq."

She said the hospitality she had experienced in the Emirates reminded her of home.

"Iraqis and Emiratis share the same hospitality and generosity. Here, we don't feel far away from our homeland because Emiratis always welcome us with a smile."

The celebration also attracted Emiratis with personal connections to Iraq.

Ibrahim Ali Binhatem, an Emirati writer, said his fascination with Iraqi history and culture began when he was young.

His affection for the country grew over the years, and he eventually married an Iraqi woman and named their daughter Baghdad, after the Iraqi capital.

"I have many Iraqi friends here in the UAE, and I've always loved the history and culture of Iraq," he said.

"I used to read about Iraq and became fascinated by the traditions of Baghdad. I even named my daughter Baghdad."

He said he attended the celebration to share in the community's pride in its heritage.

"I came here to take part in this beautiful gathering with Iraqis. They are wonderful people with an incredibly rich history."