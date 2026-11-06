Dubai Police seize more than 200 vehicles to put brakes on nuisance noise

A senior Dubai Police officer has warned that owning a sports car is no excuse to "disturb public peace", after the force seized 218 vehicles and imposed 518 fines in October because of nuisance noise in residential areas.

Police used smart technology to tackle reckless motorists making excessive noise across the emirate, in a major crackdown on anti-social behaviour.

Brig Juma bin Suwaidan, director of traffic department at Dubai Police, said excessive vehicle noise, whether caused by illegal modifications to engines and exhaust systems or irresponsible driving, could affect the well-being of residents and disrupt sleep, particularly among children, the elderly and hospital patients.

“Dubai Police will take strict legal action against motorists who deliberately disturb residents,” Brig bin Suwaidan said. “Owning a sports car or modifying a vehicle doesn’t give motorists the right to disturb public peace.”

Drivers caught flouting the rules face a Dh10,000 ($2,722) impoundment fee to release their vehicle. They could also be fined Dh2,000 fine and have 12 points put on their licence. Making changes to a vehicle’s engine or chassis without obtaining the necessary licence carries an Dh1,000 fine.

Brig bin Suwaidan said police were embracing technology to enhance efforts to catch out offenders. “We are planning to expand the use of smart technology to detect noisy vehicles by increasing the number of monitoring devices and installing them at additional locations across Dubai,” he said. “Our aim to improve monitoring capabilities and identify violations more effectively.”

The force posted a video showing smart devices detecting the noises from different cars in the city.

Brig bin Suwaidan urged motorists to comply with traffic regulations, ensure their exhaust systems are in good condition and avoid unauthorised vehicle modifications. He also warned against sudden acceleration to produce loud engine noises, especially in residential areas and at night.

Residents can report such behaviour through the Police Eye service on the force’s smart app or by calling non-emergency number 901. “Maintaining road safety is a shared responsibility that needs all of us to working together,” Brig bin Suwaidan added.

Abu Dhabi combats noisy cars

Meanwhile, Abu Dhabi Police said on Friday that they impounded 1,596 vehicles in the first 10 months of the year owing to illegal modifications and excessive noise.

"Such practices create disturbances in residential neighbourhoods, affect residents’ comfort and undermine quality of life in the city,” Abu Dhabi Police said in a statement.

Authorities urged vehicle owners to comply with approved technical specifications and refrain from unauthorised modifications. “Monitoring and enforcement efforts will continue to curb these violations and improve road safety,” police said.