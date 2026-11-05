UAE to hold Union Fortress 11 military parade in Liwa City in December

The UAE will stage its 11th Union Fortress military parade in Liwa City, Al Dhafra Region, in December, the Ministry of Defence has announced.

The event will be held under the theme “An Impregnable Fortress, a Resilient Nation and a Determined People”, reflecting the connection between state strength, national resilience and the unity of its people.

Preparations are under way in line with approved operational plans, with the Ministry of Defence co-ordinating with participating entities to deliver a parade that reflects the standing of the Armed Forces and their role in maintaining national security and stability.

The event will showcase the advanced military capabilities of the UAE military through field demonstrations, highlighting combat readiness and the integration of various units and formations. It will also demonstrate progress in defence capabilities, reflecting the leadership's vision of building modern, well-equipped forces capable of confronting evolving challenges.

Union Fortress 11 will carry a broader national message, emphasising that defending the country is a shared responsibility rooted in unity, pride in national identity and support for state institutions.

The event will showcase the military capabilities of the UAE Armed Forces and its combat readiness. Photo: Wam Show caption: The event will showcase the military capabilities of the UAE…

The parade will also offer the public an opportunity to learn about the Armed Forces' capabilities, and recognise the efforts and sacrifices of military personnel in service of the nation.

Alongside the main parade, a family entertainment village will be set up to welcome visitors, featuring live broadcasts of the event, interactive games, exhibitions, workshops, and traditional, heritage and artistic performances.

The Ministry of Defence is working with government, semi-government and private sector entities to finalise organisational, on-site and logistical arrangements and prepare the venue ahead of the event.