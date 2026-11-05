Staged suicides and suspicious fires: How Dubai Police solve crimes

Dubai Police have revealed how forensic engineering techniques help solve murder cases, identify victims and investigate suspicious fatal accidents.

Evidence such as a broken shower rail, fuel traces beneath a burnt vehicle and facial reconstruction has helped investigators solve murders.

Lieutenant Colonel Dr Engineer Mohammad Ali Al Qasim, head of the Forensic Engineering Section at Dubai Police’s General Department of Forensic Science and Criminology, shared insights from several investigations.

Mr Al Qasim talked about a case in which a woman and her lover tried to conceal her husband's murder by burning his body and vehicle near an industrial area.

The suspects tried to make the incident appear accidental, but investigators discovered traces of petroleum products under the vehicle.

Laboratory examinations, including chemical and DNA analysis, linked materials from the scene to the victim's body, confirming the fire was deliberately set to destroy evidence.

The investigation revealed the murder and led to the conviction of those responsible.

Mr Al Qasim explained that forensic fire investigations require specialised procedures based on whether the incident involves a building or vehicle. Experts examine physical traces, materials, digital evidence, the ignition point and fire spread.

In one case, an Asian national was found hanging from a shower curtain rail in a villa. While the scene initially suggested suicide, forensic engineering tests revealed inconsistencies.

Experts tested the strength of the rail and belt. They found the rail broke under about 90kg and the belt could withstand only around 70kg.

These results contradicted the circumstances of the discovery, helping investigators determine the scene was staged to conceal a murder.

Further investigation led to the perpetrator's identification and arrest.

In another case, investigators found a decomposed body in a desert area, but the condition of the remains made conventional identification difficult.

Specialists used 3D scanning, genomics, DNA testing and digital forensic techniques to reconstruct an approximate image of the victim's face from the skull. The examination also helped find the victim's gender, age group and possible nationality.

The reconstructed image was shared with criminal investigation departments, helping officers to identify the victim and eventually locate and arrest the killer.

Mr Al Qasim said the case demonstrated the importance of integrating various forensic disciplines when investigating complex crimes.

These details were shared during an episode of the Dubai Police Podcast. The episode will air on Friday at 6pm on its YouTube channel and podcast platforms, including Apple Podcasts and Spotify.

Approved protocols guide

The Forensic Engineering Section operates under 23 approved examination protocols covering buildings, transport, electrical and mechanical systems, materials, fires, electrocution, structural collapses, falls and vehicle accidents.

Mr Al Qasim said Dubai Police is among the pioneers in the field, establishing the Middle East's first forensic engineering examination unit within its forensic science and criminology system.

The department works with specialists in forensic medicine, chemistry, biology and digital forensics. It prepares findings in technical reports for presentation to judicial authorities.

Digital technology helps reconstruct accidents and crime scenes

Digital twin systems and 3D scanning have improved the ability to document and reconstruct incidents involving explosions, vehicle collisions and falls from height.

This technology enables experts to examine how an incident unfolded and assess whether physical evidence supports the reported circumstances.

Mr Al Qasim also highlighted forensic engineering's role in accident prevention, citing investigations into vehicle airbag defects linked to fatal crashes.

After discovering the technical problem, Dubai Police co-ordinated with authorities to recall affected vehicles and address the defect. The findings were also published in a peer-reviewed scientific paper.

The department has investigated other incidents involving unsafe devices and products that failed to meet approved specifications, helping authorities identify technical failures and take preventive action.